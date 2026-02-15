Vitor Pereira is the new coach of Nottingham Forest Keystone

Nottingham Forest player Dan Ndoye is now on his fourth coach of the current season. The Portuguese Vitor Pereira is the successor to the sacked Englishman Sean Dyche.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to a statement from the club, Pereira has signed a contract until the summer of 2027 - provided he is allowed to continue his work at Nottingham for that long. The fixed duration of the agreement is the same as in Dyche's contract.

Before Dyche, Pereira's compatriot Nuno Espirito Santo and the Greek Ange Postecoglou had already tried their hand as head coach at Nottingham. Both had to resign due to the team's consistently disappointing results in the Premier League.

Nottingham are in 17th place in England's top flight, just three points above the relegation zone.