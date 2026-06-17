Bernardo Silva is moving from Manchester City to Real Madrid after his contract expires this summer.

Bernardo Silva is moving to Real Madrid after nine years in Manchester

According to the Spanish record champions, they have signed the 31-year-old Portuguese player to a two-year contract.

Silva, who is currently with Portugal at the World Cup, has played for Manchester City since 2017 and, under Pep Guardiola, has won the Champions League and the Club World Cup, among other titles. He has also been named English champion six times and won the FA Cup three times.