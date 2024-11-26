Nyon captain Adriano De Pierro suffered a head injury in the home game against Vaduz at the Centre sportif de Colovray. (archive picture) Keystone

Adriano De Pierro, who was unconscious for some time after being kicked in the head in Stade Nyonnais' abandoned Challenge League match against Vaduz on Friday, is in stable condition.

SDA

De Pierro will remain in hospital for an indefinite period, his condition is "currently stable", but the medical examinations do not yet allow any precise statements to be made about his recovery, the Stade Nyonnais captain's family announced on the club's Instagram channel.

The 33-year-old will "probably be off the pitch for several weeks or months" and will need plenty of rest. "However, we are observing that the situation has improved slightly every day since the accident and remain positive for the future," the family said.

De Pierro was accidentally hit on the head by Vaduz's Lars Traber after a few minutes of play on Friday evening following a corner and was unconscious for some time. After around 20 minutes, he was taken to hospital, where he regained consciousness.

With the score at 0-0, the match was not continued by mutual agreement.

