There is no peace at Real Madrid. After a disappointing season, incumbent president Florentino Perez and challenger Enrique Riquelme are engaged in a bitter power struggle.

No time? blue News summarizes for you After a second consecutive season without a title and rumors of Florentino Perez's resignation, the long-serving president reacted by announcing new elections.

Both Perez and his opponent Enrique Riquelme promise the fans spectacular transfers in the run-up to the elections.

Riquelme even presents the new Real jersey with Haaland's name on it in a TV program - and thus annoys his club Manchester City.

Around three weeks ago and after a title-less season for Real Madrid, rumors were circulating about Florentino Perez's alleged resignation. However, the long-serving president of the Whites firmly rejects these: "I regret to say that I'm not quitting," said Perez ironically at a specially convened press conference.

The long-serving club boss complains of a campaign against him and the club. "They say I'm ill, that I have an incurable cancer. I am taking this opportunity to say to the people who are worried about me: I will continue to run the club and my company, which turns over 50 billion a year. My health is perfect," emphasized the building contractor.

Perez responds with new elections

Real Madrid have not won a title in the past two seasons. The club, rich in tradition, is in crisis due to poor results, but also because of a series of scandals. The specialist media describe this as "unprecedented". There have recently been more and more reports from Madrid about arguments and brawls in the dressing room, about a "war" between the egos of the stars around Kylian Mbappé, Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham & Co.

Perez reacted to the crisis by announcing new elections, in which he will run again with his entire board on June 7 - and has therefore been campaigning in recent days. His promises: To bring in José Mourinho as coach, to sign Liverpool FC defender Ibrahima Konaté on a free transfer and another defender. This is said to be Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries.

ManCity react to Riquelme's promise

But his counter-candidate is not letting himself down either. Enrique Riquelme, a 37-year-old entrepreneur, announces that he will bring Erling Haaland from Manchester City to Madrid and presents the corresponding Real jersey with the number 9 and the Norwegian's name on "Chringuito TV".

External Content This content comes from external providers such as YouTube, TikTok, or Facebook. Please enable "Swisscom advertising on third-party platforms" to view this content. Cookie Settings

Riquelme also wants to lure midfield engine Rodri away from Manchester City and promises the fans a "super starting coach". If he does not keep his promises, he would pay all Real Madrid members the next year's fee.

However, Riquelme is not making any friends, at least at Manchester City. Manchester City describe the alleged news about Haaland to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano as false. "There is no possibility of this happening. And there is no contractual clause that would allow this to happen," the Premier League club announced. "We are considering legal action over the use of our player's image in this context."

You might also be interested in this