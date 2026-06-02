James Milner (r) ends his Premier League career after 24 years. (archive picture) Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/dpa

From once the league's youngest goalscorer to record player: James Milner says goodbye to professional football with "great pride" and many memories.

DPA dpa

Former England international James Milner has ended his football career after 24 years in the Premier League. The 40-year-old played for six Premier League teams and holds the record for the most appearances in England's top division with 658 games. Milner, who made 61 international appearances for the Three Lions, was out of contract after three seasons with Brighton & Hove Albion.

"I've been lucky enough to experience some unforgettable moments - from fighting for survival to winning trophies, from playing in Europe to representing my country at two European Championships and two World Cups," Milner wrote on social media. "I say goodbye to football with great pride, gratitude and memories that will stay with me for the rest of my life."

Milner began his career at Leeds United in 2002, where he became the youngest goalscorer in the Premier League at the age of 16 in his very first season. He won a total of three league titles - two with Manchester City and one with Liverpool FC. He also won the Champions League with the Reds under coach Jürgen Klopp in 2019. He won a total of twelve titles in his club career and also played for Newcastle and Aston Villa.