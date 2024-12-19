  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Is it Christmas already? Presents are being handed out in the Conference League

Jan Arnet

19.12.2024

In the Conference League, 18 games will be played simultaneously on Thursday. And presents are being handed out almost by the minute - just in time for Christmas. A live ticker of a different kind.

19.12.2024, 23:38

  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed
  • 4th minute

    Lugano goalie Saipi deflects the ball into his own goal

  • 5th minute

    Molde can't get the ball away - ex-FCB pro Suchy dusts it off for Boleslav

  • 20th minute

    TNS pro Smith with a sugar pass - to the opponent

  • 22nd minute

    Chelsea benefit from a mistake by the Shamrock defense

  • 27th minute

    Helsinki goalie gives Real Betis the lead

  • 34th minute

    The Shamrock defense blunders again

  • 42nd minute

    An own goal gives Molde the lead

  • 45th minute

    Copenhagen can't get the ball away - Rapid says thank you

  • 70th minute

    APOEL's Satsias sees yellow twice within 5 seconds

  • 84th minute

    Panathinaikos striker Ioannidis is launched by his opponent - and then scores a dream goal

    • Show more

The video highlights of the best matches

Conference League

Stanic's late goal is not enough. St.Gallen draw 1-1 at Heidenheim and miss out on the knockout phase

Stanic's late goal is not enoughSt.Gallen draw 1-1 at Heidenheim and miss out on the knockout phase

Round of 16 ticket secured. Lugano draws 2-2 against Pafos and secures top 8 place

Round of 16 ticket securedLugano draws 2-2 against Pafos and secures top 8 place