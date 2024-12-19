In the Conference League, 18 games will be played simultaneously on Thursday. And presents are being handed out almost by the minute - just in time for Christmas. A live ticker of a different kind.

Jan Arnet

4th minute Lugano goalie Saipi deflects the ball into his own goal

5th minute Molde can't get the ball away - ex-FCB pro Suchy dusts it off for Boleslav

20th minute TNS pro Smith with a sugar pass - to the opponent

22nd minute Chelsea benefit from a mistake by the Shamrock defense

27th minute Helsinki goalie gives Real Betis the lead

34th minute The Shamrock defense blunders again

42nd minute An own goal gives Molde the lead

45th minute Copenhagen can't get the ball away - Rapid says thank you

70th minute APOEL's Satsias sees yellow twice within 5 seconds

84th minute Panathinaikos striker Ioannidis is launched by his opponent - and then scores a dream goal Show more

