In the Conference League, 18 games will be played simultaneously on Thursday. And presents are being handed out almost by the minute - just in time for Christmas. A live ticker of a different kind.
4th minute
Lugano goalie Saipi deflects the ball into his own goal
5th minute
Molde can't get the ball away - ex-FCB pro Suchy dusts it off for Boleslav
20th minute
TNS pro Smith with a sugar pass - to the opponent
22nd minute
Chelsea benefit from a mistake by the Shamrock defense
27th minute
Helsinki goalie gives Real Betis the lead
34th minute
The Shamrock defense blunders again
42nd minute
An own goal gives Molde the lead
45th minute
Copenhagen can't get the ball away - Rapid says thank you
70th minute
APOEL's Satsias sees yellow twice within 5 seconds
84th minute
Panathinaikos striker Ioannidis is launched by his opponent - and then scores a dream goal