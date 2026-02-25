Real Madrid won the first leg of the Champions League play-off away to Benfica 1:0. However, it was the alleged racism incident involving Vinicius Jr. that was more of a talking point. Marcel Reif defends the ban imposed by UEFA on Gianluca Prestianni.

Andreas Lunghi

The scene between Vini and Gianluca Prestianni from the first leg made waves. With his shirt in front of his mouth, the Argentinian is said to have racially insulted the Brazilian player after his exuberant goal celebration. UEFA has suspended the Benfica player for the second leg on Wednesday evening.

There is no evidence of what was said, only the statements of Vini and Kylian Mbappé. "Why would Vinicius have made an, admittedly justified, 'fuss' if nothing had happened?" blue Sport expert Marcel Reif is convinced.

"Prestianni is a 20-year-old brat. That's the best thing I can say about him. But every 20-year-old should get a chance to make amends. He should stand up and say 'Guys, I made a mistake'," said the 76-year-old.

The fact that Vinicius left the pitch after the incident is completely understandable for Reif: "When players are racially insulted, I even demand that they don't listen, but say that a line has been crossed. Football doesn't deserve that. Football can't stand that and individuals can't stand it anyway - off the pitch immediately."

"The case is not over yet"

Prestianni defended himself after the match by saying that he had insulted the Brazilian in a homophobic and not racist way. Nevertheless, this was reason enough for Reif to ban the Argentinian. "That was the least UEFA could do. The case is not over yet. I hope there is a possibility somewhere along the line to impose an appropriate punishment."

Even if the relationship between Vini and the Real fans has been tense in recent months, Reif believes he will receive their solidarity in the second leg at the Bernabeu and hopes that football will return to the fore: "I'd be surprised if everyone could go onto the pitch completely unbiased, too much has happened for that. I hope that this can be brought to a civilized end, because if football is overshadowed by scandalous behavior again, I'll be ready to say that we can give football a miss."