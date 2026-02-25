  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Reif on the racism incident involving Vinicius "Prestianni is a 20-year-old brat, but he deserves a chance to make amends"

Jan Arnet

25.2.2026

Real Madrid won the first leg of the Champions League play-off away to Benfica 1:0. However, it was the alleged racism incident involving Vinicius Jr. that was more of a talking point. Marcel Reif defends the ban imposed by UEFA on Gianluca Prestianni.

25.02.2026, 15:30

25.02.2026, 15:54

The scene between Vini and Gianluca Prestianni from the first leg made waves. With his shirt in front of his mouth, the Argentinian is said to have racially insulted the Brazilian player after his exuberant goal celebration. UEFA has suspended the Benfica player for the second leg on Wednesday evening.

There is no evidence of what was said, only the statements of Vini and Kylian Mbappé. "Why would Vinicius have made an, admittedly justified, 'fuss' if nothing had happened?" blue Sport expert Marcel Reif is convinced.

"Prestianni is a 20-year-old brat. That's the best thing I can say about him. But every 20-year-old should get a chance to make amends. He should stand up and say 'Guys, I made a mistake'," said the 76-year-old.

Benfica pro must watch on. After racism incident: UEFA suspends Prestianni for second leg

Benfica pro must watch onAfter racism incident: UEFA suspends Prestianni for second leg

The fact that Vinicius left the pitch after the incident is completely understandable for Reif: "When players are racially insulted, I even demand that they don't listen, but say that a line has been crossed. Football doesn't deserve that. Football can't stand that and individuals can't stand it anyway - off the pitch immediately."

"The case is not over yet"

Prestianni defended himself after the match by saying that he had insulted the Brazilian in a homophobic and not racist way. Nevertheless, this was reason enough for Reif to ban the Argentinian. "That was the least UEFA could do. The case is not over yet. I hope there is a possibility somewhere along the line to impose an appropriate punishment."

Chronology of the Lisbon chaos. Accusations of racism, provocations, bottles thrown and sending off

Chronology of the Lisbon chaosAccusations of racism, provocations, bottles thrown and sending off

Even if the relationship between Vini and the Real fans has been tense in recent months, Reif believes he will receive their solidarity in the second leg at the Bernabeu and hopes that football will return to the fore: "I'd be surprised if everyone could go onto the pitch completely unbiased, too much has happened for that. I hope that this can be brought to a civilized end, because if football is overshadowed by scandalous behavior again, I'll be ready to say that we can give football a miss."

More Champions League

Hot duels in the Champions League. Juve aim for a big turnaround against Gala - Real-Benfica hungry for revenge

Hot duels in the Champions LeagueJuve aim for a big turnaround against Gala - Real-Benfica hungry for revenge

"Without apology"Inter are taken apart by the Italian press after their CL defeat

Petric on Sommer's future.

Petric on Sommer's future"Due to his age, it probably won't be enough for a top club"