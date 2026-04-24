Gianluca Prestianni of Benfica Lisbon will have to sit out a few games for discriminatory remarks made in the Champions League match against Real Madrid. The ban could have far-reaching consequences.

DPA dpa

Following a discriminatory comment in the Champions League match against Real Madrid in mid-February, the Argentinian professional Gianluca Prestianni of Benfica Lisbon has been banned for six matches. This was the decision of the Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the European Football Union (UEFA). Prestianni, who had clashed with Real's Vinícius Júnior during the match, had made homophobic remarks.

Impact on the World Cup?

In fact, Prestianni will only have to sit out two games for the time being, as he had already been banned from the second leg of the play-off against Real following the incident in the first leg. Three further matches were suspended for two years. According to UEFA, the ban also applies to matches with the national team and could therefore have an impact on the World Cup in the summer if Prestianni is nominated. The continental association has applied to the world governing body FIFA for the ban to also apply worldwide.

After the first leg of the play-off in February, the 20-year-old Prestianni was initially suspected of making racist remarks. According to Vinícius Júnior and his team-mate Kylian Mbappé, Prestianni allegedly made a racist insult to the Real player after he scored to make it 1-0. The Argentinian denied the allegations, saying that he had pulled his shirt over his mouth in the scene.