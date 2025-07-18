Pride and disappointment in one picture: Captain Lia Wälti (left) and Iman Beney after the quarter-final defeat against Spain Keystone

The Swiss team is in a state of emotional chaos following their quarter-final defeat to Spain at the European Championships. While captain Lia Wälti is overcome with pride, Nadine Riesen is in tears.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"Time to move mountains": The message from the Swiss fans ahead of the quarter-final against Spain in Bern was as clear as Pia Sundhage's match plan. The aim was nothing less than to advance to the semi-finals. The fact that the SFA team would have had to overcome the biggest possible hurdle with the world champions - no problem. After all, you can only achieve great things if you think big.

But all the wishful thinking did not help the Swiss women achieve the desired result. They didn't bring the favorites to the brink of defeat, but they did get the crowd behind them with another self-sacrificing performance. They challenged the favorites so much that one or two of the Iberians began to despair after around an hour.

"We made it difficult for them for a long time and kept a clean sheet for a long time," said Lia Wälti. "Unfortunately, we couldn't do more today. Sometimes you just have to take your hat off: We lost to the best team in the world. A 0:2 against the world champions - I think you can leave the stadium with your head held high." Of course it's sad that the tournament is now over. "But I'm just very proud. I couldn't shed any tears of disappointment because we did everything we could."

Nadine Riesen's feelings were different. The disappointment was written all over the full-back's face. "I actually resolved not to cry," she said in tears and with a shaky voice. "But the fans were just incredible. We wanted to give them so much more and make them even prouder."

The Swiss women may not have moved any mountains in Bern, but they won (more) hearts. "Yes, we lost the game, but we won a lot beyond that," national coach Pia Sundhage put it aptly. "Women's football has changed Switzerland."