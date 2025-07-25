YB coach Giorgio Contini is confident about the new season Keystone

Giorgio Contini and YB are about to start the championship. In an interview with the Keystone-SDA news agency, the coach talks about the currently still too large squad, among other things.

When Giorgio Contini took over as coach of Young Boys last December after the first part of the season, the Bernese were in 9th place in the table. Under the 51-year-old, they managed to jump up to 3rd place. Now he wants to lead YB back to the championship throne.

Giorgio Contini, last season didn't go the way Young Boys had imagined. It is always emphasized that setbacks offer opportunities. What do you see?

"In the winter, we somehow managed to salvage the poor previous round so that we can now play internationally. This means that the team has accepted and implemented the first corrections and adjustments. Now it's about continuing on this path. I've been here for six months now, which helps. The players know me. There is no truth in football. Ultimately, it's about being ready on D-day and winning the first game against Servette (at home on Saturday, ed.). Looking back is definitely useless in football, just like in life. The past can no longer be corrected, but we can look forward with positive feelings."

However, even under your leadership, consistency was not what you had hoped for. What were the main lessons you learned?

"There are different aspects - physical, mental. The setbacks at the start of the season cost the players a lot of energy and weakened their self-esteem. That can't be corrected overnight, it was carried throughout the season. In phases when things weren't going so well, we lost a little faith in ourselves again. We focused on resilience in terms of the physical strain, but also on the willingness to commit as a person. Pride has to be scratched again and again. The past season helps to address certain things so that, firstly, they don't happen again and, secondly, there is an awareness of what it's like when things go badly. We are looking forward to the season with great anticipation."

From the outside, there were too few leading players in the team last season. Now two experienced players, 30-year-old Gregory Wüthrich and Edimilson Fernandes, who is a year younger, have been brought back. I think that was necessary?

"Players with experience naturally help to stabilize the scaffolding. But I don't base that on age, but on the person. There are players who take on responsibility early on. Gregory experienced what it's like at YB as a young player. Then he left and made his own way. He knows our values, knows exactly what it takes. He can pass that on. Edimilson has also had an international career. These are players who help the group dynamic. They certainly add value."

The team currently comprises five goalies and 29 outfield players. What was the most important thing in dealing with this large squad?

"The most important thing was to communicate clearly from day one, to tell the players concerned that they have no role in YB's long-term planning. Everyone knows exactly where they stand, no one is surprised. Nevertheless, everyone was allowed to take part in all the sessions. The dynamic and the team spirit were very good, it always helps when the players are respected, after all, they didn't get a contract here for nothing. However, I took the right to create groups to work with the assistants on specific tasks."

There are one or two important players in the team who are flirting with a move abroad. How difficult is it to deal with this uncertainty?

"It's not difficult for me because I know the situation and stay calm. Ten years ago, I was perhaps a little more nervous and would have liked to have the squad together by the end of June. But that's not possible in Switzerland because the championship starts so early. You have to accept that it's not clear until September which team will be playing the season. I'm not worried about that."

Do you still have any wishes regarding the composition of the team?

"No. The most important thing is to reduce the size of the squad and find solutions. That will certainly happen in the next few weeks."

You were previously head coach at Vaduz, St. Gallen, Lausanne-Sport and Grasshopper Club Zürich. With YB, you are now under contract with a top Swiss club. What are the biggest differences to the clubs before?

"Everything is a shoe size bigger here. As a coach at a club like this, you have to be aware of what your position is and what values the club represents. The experience I've gained as a coach helps me to be more relaxed and calm. I'm very well embedded thanks to Wuschu (Christoph Spycher) and other people at the club. They have my back."

At YB, only titles are good enough, so the attention is correspondingly high. Is that sometimes tedious?

"No, at YB it's normal that you're measured against that. It can't be pressure, it has to be energizing and enjoyable. Playing for titles is precisely the appeal of the job, I'm always striving for higher things. Otherwise I would have stayed in Vaduz, where I started my career as head coach 13 years ago. I had a very nice life there, I could work quietly away from the hustle and bustle."

About the coming season: how do you see the starting position?

"I think the usual suspects will be fighting for the top places again. Then promoted Thun could be dangerous. There are clubs like GC, who have changed completely and are difficult to assess. It's important to get off to a good start."

What makes you confident that YB will lift the championship trophy for the seventh time in nine years at the end of the coming season?

"The confidence in my work, that I will do everything I can to achieve this. There are so many variables in football that cannot be influenced. You can lose and still have a good feeling. There is no one recipe that is the right one. You have to have the ability to adapt and improve week by week. It's about me as a coach having the belief in our strength, going forward and exuding the enthusiasm to have a very good season."