England suffers a dramatic defeat at the hands of Argentina in the World Cup semifinals. After the bitter loss, Prince William, as president of the Football Association, offers words of encouragement.

Following England’s 1-2 loss to Argentina in the World Cup semifinals, Prince William, the heir to the British throne, addressed the national soccer team with words of encouragement. “Extremely disappointed. England, you gave it your all, and we’re all so proud of you,” the 44-year-old wrote on the platform X. William has also served as president of the English Football Association since 2006.

The self-proclaimed soccer fan thanked everyone involved “on and off the field for an incredible tournament.” “The fighting spirit and belief you’ve shown have inspired us all,” William wrote.

External Content This content comes from external providers such as YouTube, TikTok, or Facebook. Please enable "Swisscom advertising on third-party platforms" to view this content. Cookie Settings

England's Lead Isn't Enough

England had taken the lead through Anthony Gordon (55th minute). But after the goal, the team led by German coach Thomas Tuchel became increasingly passive. The Argentines capitalized on this with goals by Enzo Fernández (85th) and Lautaro Martínez (90+2).

While England faces France in the third-place game in Miami on Saturday (11:00 p.m.), Argentina will take on European champion Spain for the World Cup title. The game in East Rutherford, near New York, this Sunday (9:00 p.m.) marks the conclusion of the XXL tournament, which featured a total of 104 games.