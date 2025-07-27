  1. Residential Customers
Royals honor Basel Prince William and his daughter celebrate European Championship title - Spanish princesses also at the Joggeli

Andreas Lunghi

27.7.2025

Prince William congratulates Michelle Agyemang on winning the European Championship title.
Keystone

Europe's heir to the throne honored the St. Jakob-Park. Prince William and his daughter Charlotte and the two Spanish princesses Leonor and Sofia did not miss the European Championship final in Basel.

27.07.2025, 20:02

27.07.2025, 22:07

Perfect title defense. England win penalty shoot-out thriller against Spain to become European champions

Perfect title defenseEngland win penalty shoot-out thriller against Spain to become European champions

Princess Sofia and Princess Leonor kept their fingers crossed for Spain, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin was officially neutral, Prince William with daughter Chalotte supported England (from left to right)
IMAGO/NurPhoto

In Spain, the women are next in line to the throne. One day, Princess Leonor will be at the head of the line - and would be the first female head of state since 1868. The 19-year-old is undergoing military training: first in the army, currently in the navy and soon in the air force. This is customary because the King or Queen holds the supreme command of the military.

On Sunday, the heir to the throne experienced an insight into what life is like as a representative of a country. Together with her sister Sofia, who is two years younger, she watched the final of the European Women's Football Championship in St. Jakob Park.

Also in Basel is UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, who is attending the tournament for the first time. Prince William will be in Switzerland for the second time this month. The heir to the British throne and football fan had already witnessed England's spectacular preliminary round victory over the Netherlands (4:0) in Zurich during the group stage. William is also President of the English Football Association.

