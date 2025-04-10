Two princes in Princes Park: Prince William and his son George attended the Champions League match in Paris between PSG and Aston Villa on Wednesday. blue Sport

Prince William and his son George experience an emotional rollercoaster ride at Aston Villa's Champions League match in Paris. William emphasizes how important it is to him to create special memories with George.

A VIP visit to the Champions League: Prince William watched the quarter-final first leg of his favorite team Aston Villa at PSG in the stadium.

William also had his son George with him. "It's important to create memories like this and it's important to take him there," explained William.

The game ultimately ended in a 3:1 victory for Paris St. Germain. Prince William still had an entertaining evening. Show more

As a big Aston Villa fan, Prince William didn't want to miss the quarter-final first leg against Paris St. Germain and attended the match at the Parc des Princes in Paris. Before the game, William spoke to the experts from "TNT Sports" and explained that he was looking forward to an exciting evening, even if he was a little nervous given the strength of PSG. "I've put on all my lucky clothes," joked William, who optimistically predicted a 2:1 win for his favorite team.

The heir to the throne also had his son in tow. "I want George to experience an evening at a big competition. It's really important to create memories like that and it's important to take him there," said the 42-year-old in conversation with football legend Rio Ferdinand.

Great emotions in the stands

During the game, William and George cheered as Morgan Rogers put Aston Villa ahead. But PSG equalized with a dream goal from Désiré Doué and finally secured victory with further spectacular goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Nuno Mendes.

William, who was also president of the English Football Association and is now a patron of the FA, was nevertheless able to enjoy the evening. Before the game, he clapped the Villa professionals in the players' tunnel and wished them luck. During the game, he was repeatedly shown on TV. This made it easy to see how the Prince felt for the Birmingham team.

He explained that he gives his children the freedom to choose their own favorite teams. However, his eleven-year-old son George also has sympathies for Aston Villa. He has been seen at Villa Park several times this season. "I have two other children sitting at home in front of the TV. Let's see who they'll support," says William.

Superstition at the games

Prince William's love of Aston Villa began in his school days when he made a conscious decision not to follow popular teams such as Manchester United and Chelsea. He was looking for a club that could offer him emotional highs and lows. This passion became even more intense when Aston Villa were relegated to League Two in 2016.

Recently, Prince William had shared how superstitious he is at Aston Villa games: "When things aren't going well, I run around the house quite quickly and put the kids in different positions in the hope that it will bring us luck." He also posts regularly on fan forums: "I could stay on there forever. I listen to what other fans have to say and share my opinion."