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Royal jubilation in the video Prince William goes crazy with joy at Aston Villa victory

Patrick Lämmle

8.5.2026

It's well known that Prince William is a big football fan. But for him to cheer as wildly as he did on Thursday evening when his favorite club Aston Villa won the final is something of a rarity.

08.05.2026, 09:56

08.05.2026, 10:03

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Aston Villa knocks out Nottingham Forest on their way to the Europa League final.
  • Noble fan Prince William celebrates the victory of his favorite club exuberantly.
  • The final will take place on May 20 in Istanbul and will be broadcast live by blue Sport.
Show more

On Thursday evening, Aston Villa advanced to the Europa League final thanks to a 4:0 victory over Nottingham Forest. The more than 40,000 fans in the sold-out Villa Park celebrate accordingly. Prince William, who has been an avowed fan of the Birmingham club since childhood, was also among the party animals.

Ndoye just watches. Aston Villa roll over Nottingham Forest and face Freiburg in the final

Ndoye just watchesAston Villa roll over Nottingham Forest and face Freiburg in the final

Before the game, he chatted with Villa coach Unai Emery and England manager Thomas Tuchel before taking his place in the stands. When Eli Buendia scored the penalty to make it 2:0 and bring the aggregate score to 2:1 (0:1 first leg defeat), the prince could no longer stay in his seat. The 43-year-old jumps out of his seat and celebrates the goal loudly with clenched fists (video above).

And the royal jubilation continues that evening. After the game, the prince sings along to Neil Diamond's classic "Sweet Caroline" from 1969 and dances with other Villa fans. However, the fact that he likes to shake a leg is not entirely new. In 2024, he was caught red-handed at a Taylor Swift concert.

Prince William breaks the rules after European Championship triumph

Last summer, Prince William traveled to Basel with his daughter Charlotte to watch the European Championship final live. England won against Spain on penalties, much to the delight of the father-daughter team. Before handing over the trophy, he hugs the European Championship heroines, which is actually not permitted under royal regulations.

Royals honor Basel. Prince William and his daughter celebrate European Championship title - Spanish princesses also at the Joggeli

Royals honor BaselPrince William and his daughter celebrate European Championship title - Spanish princesses also at the Joggeli

The heir to the British throne and football fan had already witnessed England's spectacular preliminary round victory over the Netherlands (4:0) in Zurich during the group stage.

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