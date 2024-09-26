Vinicius Junior has been the victim of racist remarks on several occasions. imago

A fan who racially insulted Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior and Villarreal professional Samuel Chukwueze last year has been found guilty and given a suspended prison sentence.

Jan Arnet

A fan who made racist remarks towards Real player Vinicius Junior during the match between Mallorca and Real Madrid in February 2023 has been found guilty.

Real Madrid announced in a press release on Thursday that the fan who made racist remarks towards Vinicius Junior during the match between Mallorca and Real Madrid on February 5, 2023 has been found guilty. Two weeks after the racism scandal, the same person had also racially insulted the then Villarreal professional Samuel Chukwueze.

The court imposed a suspended prison sentence of twelve months on the accused and also banned him from the stadium for three years. The suspended sentence was made conditional on the defendant participating in an equal treatment and non-discrimination program. He had apologized in a letter to Vinicius Junior and expressed his remorse.

"This is the third criminal conviction in recent months for racist insults against Real Madrid players", the Whites announced. "Real Madrid (...) will continue to work to protect the values of our club and eradicate any racist behavior in football and sport."

A minor who racially insulted Aurélien Tchouameni during the match between Mallorca and Real Madrid on 13 April 2024 has also apologized and shown remorse, according to the club. He agreed in the youth court to complete the socio-educational measures proposed by the public prosecutor. He must pay a fine and is banned from attending football matches in Spain for a year.