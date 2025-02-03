Trial over kissing scandal begins with victim testimony The kissing scandal involving Jennifer Hermoso and association boss Luis Rubiales overshadowed Spain's World Cup triumph. (Photo archive) Image: dpa Before the trophy presentation, Rubiales pulls world champion Hermoso close and gives her a kiss. Image: Screenshot: ZDF The former federation boss faces several years in prison. (Photo archive) Image: dpa Trial over kissing scandal begins with victim testimony The kissing scandal involving Jennifer Hermoso and association boss Luis Rubiales overshadowed Spain's World Cup triumph. (Photo archive) Image: dpa Before the trophy presentation, Rubiales pulls world champion Hermoso close and gives her a kiss. Image: Screenshot: ZDF The former federation boss faces several years in prison. (Photo archive) Image: dpa

The moment of truth has arrived for Luis Rubiales. The former boss of the Spanish Football Association has to defend himself in court against accusations of sexual aggression. He is facing a long prison sentence.

Rubiales has to defend himself against accusations of sexual aggression and coercion before the state court in Madrid. The 47-year-old ex-professional is facing several years in prison.

In response to questions from the public prosecutor, Hermoso confirmed that she had been kissed on the mouth by Rubiales without being asked at the award ceremony in Sydney.

Rubiales is joined in the dock by former women's national coach Jorge Vilda, former RFEF sports director Albert Luque and the federation's former head of marketing, Rubén Rivera. The three men are accused of coercion because they allegedly put Hermoso under pressure so that she would not accuse Rubiales.

Rubiales and the other defendants are due to be heard on February 12. Show more

Around a year and a half after the sensational kissing scandal at the Women's World Cup in Australia, the trial against former association boss Luis Rubiales has begun in Spain. The alleged victim Jennifer Hermoso was the first to be heard. Rubiales has to defend himself against accusations of sexual aggression and coercion before the State Court in Madrid. The 47-year-old ex-professional is facing several years in prison. Three other men are also on trial for coercion.

In response to questions from the public prosecutor, Hermoso confirmed that she had been kissed on the mouth by Rubiales without being asked at the award ceremony in Sydney. "It was a moment that overshadowed one of the happiest days of my life. I didn't see it coming at all," said the 34-year-old striker, who plays for Tigres Feminil in Mexico and traveled all the way here.

Rubiales and the other defendants are due to be heard on February 12. The hearing will run until February 19. The verdict is not expected for several days or weeks.

Kiss quickly pushed World Cup victory into the background

The scandal overshadowed the Spaniards' World Cup triumph in August 2023. At the award ceremony after the final victory over England (1:0) in Sydney, Rubiales kissed Hermoso on the mouth in front of the whole world.

At the time, the striker contradicted the official's statement that the kiss was consensual. She pressed charges. In the wake of the scandal, Rubiales resigned as head of the national association RFEF shortly afterwards. He was subsequently banned for three years by FIFA, among others. Rubiales has repeatedly denied all accusations.

Hermoso also put under pressure after the kiss?

Rubiales was joined in the dock in San Fernando de Henares near Madrid by former national women's coach Jorge Vilda, former RFEF sports director Albert Luque and the association's former head of marketing, Rubén Rivera. The three men are accused of coercion because they allegedly put Hermoso under pressure so that she would not accuse Rubiales.

The public prosecutor's office is demanding two and a half years for Rubiales. He is also to compensate the victim with 50,000 euros. A prison sentence of one and a half years is being demanded for each of the three co-defendants. However, prison sentences of up to two years are generally suspended in Spain.

