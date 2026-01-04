Metz player Tahirys Dos Santos was seriously injured in the fire in Crans-Montana.

The 19-year-old footballer Tahirys Dos Santos suffered severe burns in the fire disaster in Crans-Montana. According to his advisor, he returned to the burning bar to save his girlfriend.

The 19-year-old footballer Tahirys Dos Santos was also seriously injured in the fire disaster in Crans-Montana. The Frenchman suffered burns to around 30 percent of his body. His advisor Christophe Hutteau told the French news channel BFMTV.

According to the report, Dos Santos was on the first floor of the bar "Le Constellation" when the fire broke out and was initially able to get to safety. However, when he realized that his girlfriend was still inside, he returned to the burning building to save her.

In hospital in Stuttgart

According to Hutteau, the footballer is responsive and can breathe on his own - "a good sign". Nevertheless, it is still too early to make a prognosis, he is suffering "terribly". Dos Santos is being treated at a specialist burns center in Stuttgart. His girlfriend was also injured and is in hospital, as the German newspaper "Bild" reports.

The defender has been playing in the second team of Ligue 1 club FC Metz since the summer of 2024, according to the Transfermarkt platform. His advisor emphasized that they would support him on his way back. "We are fully behind him," said Hutteau. Dos Santos had not only suffered serious physical injuries, but also psychological trauma.

The fire on New Year's Eve in Crans-Montana claimed the lives of 40 people and injured more than 100, many of them seriously.