  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Seriously injured in hospital Professional footballer (19) rescued girlfriend from the flaming inferno

Sven Ziegler

4.1.2026

Metz player Tahirys Dos Santos was seriously injured in the fire in Crans-Montana.
Metz player Tahirys Dos Santos was seriously injured in the fire in Crans-Montana.

The 19-year-old footballer Tahirys Dos Santos suffered severe burns in the fire disaster in Crans-Montana. According to his advisor, he returned to the burning bar to save his girlfriend.

04.01.2026, 10:56

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The 19-year-old footballer Tahirys Dos Santos suffered burns to around 30 percent of his body.
  • He was initially able to save himself, but then returned to the burning bar, according to his adviser.
  • Dos Santos and his girlfriend are being treated in hospitals and the prognosis is still open.
Show more

The 19-year-old footballer Tahirys Dos Santos was also seriously injured in the fire disaster in Crans-Montana. The Frenchman suffered burns to around 30 percent of his body. His advisor Christophe Hutteau told the French news channel BFMTV.

According to the report, Dos Santos was on the first floor of the bar "Le Constellation" when the fire broke out and was initially able to get to safety. However, when he realized that his girlfriend was still inside, he returned to the burning building to save her.

In hospital in Stuttgart

According to Hutteau, the footballer is responsive and can breathe on his own - "a good sign". Nevertheless, it is still too early to make a prognosis, he is suffering "terribly". Dos Santos is being treated at a specialist burns center in Stuttgart. His girlfriend was also injured and is in hospital, as the German newspaper "Bild" reports.

Tragedy in Crans-Montana. 19-year-old professional footballer flown out seriously injured

Tragedy in Crans-Montana19-year-old professional footballer flown out seriously injured

The defender has been playing in the second team of Ligue 1 club FC Metz since the summer of 2024, according to the Transfermarkt platform. His advisor emphasized that they would support him on his way back. "We are fully behind him," said Hutteau. Dos Santos had not only suffered serious physical injuries, but also psychological trauma.

The fire on New Year's Eve in Crans-Montana claimed the lives of 40 people and injured more than 100, many of them seriously.

More on the topic

Hannes Delcroix. Lugano sign central defender from Burnley

Hannes DelcroixLugano sign central defender from Burnley

Video highlights. Olmo and Lewandowski fire Barça to a late derby win against Espanyol

Video highlightsOlmo and Lewandowski fire Barça to a late derby win against Espanyol

What next for FC Zurich?. The Canepas are now doing the sports director job themselves

What next for FC Zurich?The Canepas are now doing the sports director job themselves