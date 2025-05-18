Jack MacKenzie is the victim of wild fans. Imago

At the match in Scotland between Dundee United and Aberdeen FC, emotions boil over after the final whistle. Objects fly onto the pitch and a player is injured.

Aberdeen FC condemns the attack on its player Jack MacKenzie, who was hit by a seat shell during a Scottish League match and suffered a serious facial injury. "The club is shocked and outraged by the scenes that took place at Tannadice Park this afternoon following the Premiership match against Dundee United," the club wrote in a statement.

Although they are waiting for further information, they already know "that the chair was thrown from the stand where the Aberdeen fans were", the Scottish Premier League club continued. The fans have been asked to help identify the perpetrator. "Once the perpetrator has been identified, we will take whatever action is available to us."

According to the BBC, the Scottish League condemned the act in a statement as "moronic behavior". They will await reports from the referees and police before imposing penalties.

Pitch invasion triggers riots

Aberdeen had lost their final league game of the season in Dundee 2-1 and had been relegated to fifth place by their opponents. After the final whistle, there was a riot on the pitch. Objects flew from the stands, including torn-out plastic seat shells. One of them apparently hit MacKenzie on the head.

Pictures show how the 24-year-old defender had to receive medical treatment on the pitch; despite the white bandage around his head, a lot of blood was visible. He was then carried off the pitch on a wheelbarrow with his hands in front of his face.

Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie is being treated for injuries sustained after being hit by an object thrown from the stands. pic.twitter.com/R6OXTU4pB3 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 17, 2025

