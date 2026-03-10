Eduard Löwen used to play in the Bundesliga. Keystone

Eduard Löwen is in mourning: his wife Ilona has died after a long, serious illness. The St. Louis City club asks for support for the family.

Ilona Löwen, the wife of professional footballer Eduard Löwen, has died of cancer at the age of 29.

The sad news was made public by his club St. Louis City.

Löwen played for St. Louis City together with Roman Bürki. Show more

Former Bundesliga professional Eduard Löwen mourns the loss of his wife Ilona, who died of cancer on Monday at the age of 29 after a long and serious illness. Löwen's current club St. Louis City from the American Major League Soccer announced this on X and Instagram.

"We mourn with Edu and all those affected by this loss and ask the community to keep her in their prayers during this difficult time. Ilona was a shining example of love, humility and kindness and will be greatly missed," the association wrote and published a statement from Löwen's pastor Marc Sikma: "Edu and Ilona based their lives on faith in Christ, and we are comforted to know that Ilona's suffering has now come to an end and she is in the eternal presence of her Savior."

Löwen had already made his wife's cancer public some time ago and expressed his gratitude for the huge outpouring of sympathy. The 29-year-old midfielder once played in the Bundesliga for FC Nuremberg, Hertha BSC, FC Augsburg and VfL Bochum. He has been playing in St. Louis since 2022, alongside Swiss goalkeeper Roman Bürki.