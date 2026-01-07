Metz player Tahirys Dos Santos was seriously injured in the fire in Crans-Montana.

After the fatal fire in the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana, there is cautiously positive news from one of the seriously injured. The 19-year-old young footballer Tahirys Dos Santos has left a hospital in Stuttgart and has been repatriated to Metz for further treatment.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 19-year-old FC Metz youth player Tahirys Dos Santos was seriously injured in the fire in Crans-Montana.

He suffered burns to around 30 percent of his body and was initially treated in Stuttgart.

He has since been transferred to Metz, where he will continue to be cared for close to his family. Show more

After the devastating fire in Crans-Montana, the young player of French club FC Metz, Tahirys Dos Santos, has been brought back to France for further treatment. This was reported by several French media outlets, including "L'Équipe".

The 19-year-old suffered severe burns in the bar "Le Constellation" on the night of December 31st to January 1st. According to those close to him, Dos Santos suffered burns to around 30 percent of his body when he tried to rescue his partner from the burning bar.

The player was initially treated in a hospital in Stuttgart. He has since been transferred to Metz and admitted to the Hôpital Mercy, not far from his family. His condition has stabilized, according to reports. However, further operations have not been ruled out.

Solidarity within the team

Just a few days after the tragedy, his club also sent out a message of support. The FC Metz professionals wore T-shirts with the inscription "Nous sommes avec toi, Tahirys" at the away game in Ligue 1 against Lorient.

His advisor Christophe Hutteau told French media at the weekend that Dos Santos was suffering from "terrible pain", but was able to speak, understand and breathe on his own. Many other victims of the fire still need artificial respiration.

Investigations continue

According to official figures , 40 people died in the fire in Crans-Montana and 119 others were injured. Among the victims are numerous foreign nationals, including several French citizens. The French judiciary has now also opened an investigation.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. According to initial findings, pyrotechnic objects may have started the fire. The presumption of innocence applies.