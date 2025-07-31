Carles Pérez was the victim of a dog attack. Imago

Spanish professional footballer Carles Pérez has suffered an extremely painful injury. While out walking, a strange dog bit him in the genital area.

Patrick Lämmle

On July 10, 27-year-old Spaniard Carles Pérez signed a loan contract with Greek club Aris Saloniki. But just a few days after the transfer, the winger, who once trained at Barcelona, is already out for the first time. And we suffer with him.

Because the injury Pérez has suffered is not an everyday occurrence - at least not for a professional footballer. His current employer confirmed to the Spanish newspaper "Marca" that Pérez was bitten in the genital area by a dog.

Apparently, he intervened when his dog was attacked by another four-legged friend. And he ended up becoming a victim himself. The wound required six stitches in hospital.

Although the condition is not dramatic, Pérez is not expected to be available for the second leg of the Conference League second qualifying round against Aras Nakhichevan from Azerbaijan on Thursday. He may not yet feel sharp enough for this task.

You might also be interested in this