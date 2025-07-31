  1. Residential Customers
Bite to the genital area Professional footballer misses important game after dog attack

Patrick Lämmle

31.7.2025

Carles Pérez was the victim of a dog attack.
Imago

Spanish professional footballer Carles Pérez has suffered an extremely painful injury. While out walking, a strange dog bit him in the genital area.

31.07.2025, 10:00

On July 10, 27-year-old Spaniard Carles Pérez signed a loan contract with Greek club Aris Saloniki. But just a few days after the transfer, the winger, who once trained at Barcelona, is already out for the first time. And we suffer with him.

Because the injury Pérez has suffered is not an everyday occurrence - at least not for a professional footballer. His current employer confirmed to the Spanish newspaper "Marca" that Pérez was bitten in the genital area by a dog.

Apparently, he intervened when his dog was attacked by another four-legged friend. And he ended up becoming a victim himself. The wound required six stitches in hospital.

Although the condition is not dramatic, Pérez is not expected to be available for the second leg of the Conference League second qualifying round against Aras Nakhichevan from Azerbaijan on Thursday. He may not yet feel sharp enough for this task.

