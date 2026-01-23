Former professional soccer player Akinkunmi Amoo is said to have failed to report for a one-year prison sentence. Danish police believe the 24-year-old is abroad and are now conducting an international search for him.

Police are searching for Professional soccer player suddenly vanishes without a trace—here's what's behind it

Here's what it's all about In 2023, Akinkunmi Amoo was sentenced to one year in prison on charges including sexual assault and rape.

Because he failed to begin serving his sentence, Danish police are conducting an international search for the former professional athlete.

Amoo most recently played in China; he has been a free agent since January 2026. Summary created with

Danish police are conducting an international search for former professional soccer player Akinkunmi Amoo. The 24-year-old was sentenced to one year in prison in 2023 for charges including sexual assault and rape, but has not yet begun serving his sentence.

According to the Copenhagen police, there is reasonable suspicion that Amoo is abroad in order to evade serving his sentence. He was therefore remanded in custody in absentia.

Amoo had appealed the ruling. However, the appeal was dismissed after he failed to appear at the court hearing.

"In cases where an arrest warrant has been issued for a person believed to be abroad, the police and the public prosecutor's office will attempt to bring that person back to Denmark," the Copenhagen Police told the broadcaster TV 2 Sport.

Only four games for Copenhagen

FC Copenhagen signed Amoo from the Swedish club Hammarby in early 2022 for about four million euros. However, the attacking player made only four appearances for the top Danish club.

Shortly after the verdict in June 2023, he transferred to Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus. After the verdict was upheld in June 2024, the club terminated his contract.

Locations in China

Amoo later played for two clubs in China. According to the report, the country does not have an extradition treaty with Denmark.

The Nigerian player has been without a club since January 2026. There have recently been media reports about a possible move to Thailand. It is not known where Amoo is currently located.

In 2022, he was named to the Nigerian national team's roster once, but did not play.