Jackson Rodríguez experiences difficult hours. Picture: Keystone

Ecuador is in the midst of a security crisis. The family of a professional footballer is now also feeling the effects of the violence.

DPA

According to police reports, unknown assailants broke into the home of Jackson Rodríguez in Ecuador and kidnapped the professional footballer's wife and five-year-old child. The defender of the first division club Emelec was at home during the incident and hid under a bed, as reported by the news agency AP and the television station Ecuavisa, among others, citing the police.

The kidnappers first banged on the door of the house in the port city of Guayaquil on Wednesday night and then forced their way in. They asked Rodríguez's wife for him - she replied that he was not at home. According to reports, the 26-year-old athlete saw the kidnappers drive off with his relatives. It is unclear whether they are making demands for his release.

State of emergency declared in 2024

Ecuador is in the midst of a security crisis: powerful drug gangs are spreading throughout the South American country. Large quantities of cocaine are smuggled through the Pacific ports - especially Guayaquil - including to Europe. President Daniel Noboa declared a state of emergency at the beginning of 2024 and sent the armed forces into battle against the gangs.

