The Swiss trio of Denis Zakaria, Breel Embolo and Philipp Köhn have been joined by a prominent player at AS Monaco. The Monegasques have signed Frenchman Paul Pogba until 2027.

The 32-year-old midfielder matured into a world-class player at Juventus - he first played for the Italians from 2012 to 2016. He subsequently moved back to Manchester United for a transfer fee of 105 million euros. He returned to Juventus in 2022.

In August 2023, after a match against Udinese, his last game to date, Pogba gave a positive doping test due to a high testosterone level and was banned for four years. He appealed against the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The Court reduced the ban to 18 months because it was of the opinion that Pogba had not doped intentionally.

He is now trying again with Monaco. Pogba has been without a club since his contract with Juventus was terminated in November 2024. He is aiming to return to the French national team. He won the 2018 World Cup title with the Equipe Tricolore, for whom he played 91 games.