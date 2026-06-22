The new leader of Italian soccer: Giovanni Malago Keystone

Following the World Cup qualifying disaster, veteran sports official Giovanni Malago is set to get Italian soccer back on track. The 67-year-old will become president of the national federation.

Keystone-SDA SDA

With Malago, an experienced sports executive is taking on the task of realigning the federation. From 2013 to 2025, he served as president of the National Olympic Committee and, most recently, as head of the Italian organizing committee for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina.

Malago succeeds Gabriele Gravina, who resigned after the Squadra Azzurra’s latest failure to qualify for the World Cup. For the third time in a row, Italy failed to reach the World Cup finals. In addition to Gravina, national team coach Gennaro Gattuso and goalkeeping legend Gianluigi Buffon, who served as team coordinator, also had to step down.

One of the new president’s first tasks will be to find a national team coach. The position has been vacant since Gattuso’s departure. Silvio Baldini served as interim coach for two friendly matches in early June.