Promoted Etoile Carouge are top of the table after two games in the Challenge League. The Geneva side celebrated a 3:1 home win against Neuchâtel Xamax.

SDA

The hosts extended their early lead to a reassuring 3-0 with a double strike within two minutes shortly before the break. Neuchâtel, who also got off to a winning start to the season, had little to counter Carouge's efficiency. Giovani Bamba scored the consolation goal after just over an hour, but that was as good as it got for the visitors.

It was Carouge's second victory with three goals. Coach Adrian Ursea's team had celebrated a 3:2 away win in Schaffhausen at the start. Geneva are now the only team with maximum points after two games. Thun could still draw level with a home win against Vaduz on Sunday.

Aarau salvages draw

While newly-promoted Carouge are showing off, relegated Stade Lausanne-Ouchy are clearly struggling to find their feet this season. The Vaud side also lost their second game, losing 1-0 to Schaffhausen at their own stadium. The local club are still bottom of the table with no points.

Aarau managed to avoid the false start. The visitors responded to a 2-0 deficit in Wil and equalized in the second half with two goals between the 55th and 61st minutes. The dismissal of Aarau defender Marcin Dickenmann shortly afterwards had no consequences.

It was a different story in Nyon, where Bellinzona defender Fabian Gloor was also sent off with a yellow-red card in the 70th minute. Stade Nyonnais, who had been trailing until then, turned the game around with two goals in the closing stages and celebrated a 2-1 home win.

Telegrams and table

Stade Lausanne-Ouchy - Schaffhausen 0:1 (0:1). - 650 spectators. - SR von Mandach. - Goal: 28. Giger 0:1.

Stade Nyonnais - Bellinzona 2:1 (0:1). - 450 spectators. - SR Sanli. - Goals: 4. Chukwuemeka 0:1. 72. Koré (penalty) 1:1. 87. Yana 2:1. - Remarks: 70th yellow card against Gloor (Bellinzona).

Etoile Carouge - Neuchâtel Xamax FCS 3:1 (3:0). - 2074 spectators. - SR Schärli. - Goals: 13. Nvendo 1:0. 38. Correia 2:0. 40. Vieira 3:0. 63. Giovani Bamba 3:1.

Wil - Aarau 2:2 (2:0). - 1534 spectators. - Referee Thies. - Goals: 13. Ndau (penalty) 1:0. 16. Borges 2:0. 55. Avdyli 2:1. 61. Ernest 2:2. - Remarks: 73rd yellow card against Dickenmann (Aarau).

SDA