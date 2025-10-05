The HSV fans were able to cheer for the second time Keystone

Hamburg beat Mainz 4-0 on Sunday to claim three points for the second time since promotion.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Hamburger SV continued their upward trend in the Bundesliga with an impressive home win. The promoted side celebrated their second win of the season with a 4-0 victory over Mainz and remained unbeaten for the third game in a row.

Sambi Lokonga (6th), Rayan Philippe twice (10th/61st) and Jean-Luc Dompé (52nd) scored in front of 57,000 fans in the sold-out Volksparkstadion. Miro Muheim played through for HSV. Silvan Hefti, meanwhile, was missing from the squad. And Mainz left Silvan Widmer on the bench.

With eight points, Hamburg have moved into mid-table for the time being. The disappointing Mainz are stuck in the bottom of the table for the time being with four points after the sixth matchday and before the international break.

Stuttgart, on the other hand, were able to respond to their defeat in the Europa League against FC Basel and won with difficulty against Heidenheim. Bilal El Khannouss scored the only goal for VfB in the second half.

Ranking and telegrams

1. Bayern Munich 6/18 (25:3). 2. Borussia Dortmund 6/14 (12:4). 3. RB Leipzig 6/13 (8:8). 4. VfB Stuttgart 6/12 (8:6). 5. Bayer Leverkusen 6/11 (12:8). 6. 1. FC Köln 6/10 (11:9). 7. Eintracht Frankfurt 6/9 (17:16). 8. Hamburger SV 6/8 (6:8). 9. SC Freiburg 5/7 (9:9). 10. St. Pauli 6/7 (8:9). 11. Hoffenheim 6/7 (9:12). 12. Werder Bremen 6/7 (9:14). 13. Union Berlin 6/7 (8:13). 14. Augsburg 6/6 (11:13). 15. Wolfsburg 6/5 (8:10). 16. Mainz 05 6/4 (5:10). 17. Heidenheim 6/3 (4:11). 18. Borussia Mönchengladbach 5/2 (5:12).

VfB Stuttgart - Heidenheim 1:0 (0:0). - Goal: 65th El Khannouss 1:0 - Remarks: VfB Stuttgart with Jaquez (until 56.), without Stergiou (not in the squad).

Hamburger SV - Mainz 05 4:0 (2:0). - Goals: 6th Sambi Lokonga 1:0. 9th Philippe 2:0. 52nd Dompé 3:0. 61st Philippe 4:0. - Comments: Hamburger SV with Muheim, without Hefti (not in the squad). Mainz 05 without Widmer (substitute).