The team that was relegated from the Super League suffered a 0-2 loss in the second round against newly promoted Kriens and now has just one point.

The Kriens team played with confidence on their artificial turf and put Winterthur on the back foot right from the start with high-pressure defense. The team from Central Switzerland could have taken a 1-0 lead in less than two minutes. Kriens finally scored that goal just before halftime through Martin François. The second goal was scored in the 65th minute by former Winterthur player Luka Sliskovic on a counterattack. Winterthur had drawn 2–2 against Yverdon a week earlier.

Neuchâtel Xamax has gotten off to the best start in the new season, being the only team so far to have won twice. Following their home victory over Kriens, the Neuchâtel team secured a 2-1 win in Wil. Kosovar Eris Abedini scored the winning goal on a penalty kick in the 89th minute. The matchup between the ambitious Yverdon and Etoile Carouge ended in a 1-1 draw.

On Saturday, Lausanne-Ouchy could become the second team to reach six points. To do so, the Vaud team must win in Aarau.

Telegrams and Table:

Wil – Neuchâtel Xamax FCS 1–2 (1–1). – 1,276 spectators. – Referee: Müller. – Goals: 2' Nvendo 0–1. 28' Weber 1–1. 89' Abedini (penalty) 1–2.

Yverdon – Etoile Carouge 1–1 (1–1). – 1,120 spectators. – Referee: Sanli. – Goals: 15' Tasar 1–0. 42' Escorza 1–1.

Stade Nyonnais – Rapperswil 1–2 (0–1). – 355 spectators. – Referee: Qovanaj. – Goals: 7' Ryter 0–1. 54' Fankhauser 1–1. 56' Ryter 1–2.

Kriens – Winterthur 2–0 (1–0). – Referee: Jaussi. – Goals: 45. François 1–0. 65. Sliskovic 2–0.

1. Neuchâtel Xamax FCS 2/6 (5:3). 2. Etoile Carouge 2/4 (4:1). 3. Stade Lausanne-Ouchy 1/3 (2:0). 4. Kriens 2/3 (4:3). 5. Wil 2/3 (6:6). 6. Rapperswil-Jona 2/3 (6:6). 7. Yverdon 2/2 (3:3). 8. Winterthur 2/1 (2:4). 9. Aarau 1/0 (0:3). 10. Stade Nyonnais 2/0 (1:4).