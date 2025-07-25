Rapperswil-Jona celebrate a home win to kick off the Challenge League season. The newly promoted team beat Etoile Carouge 1:0.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After just over an hour, it was Rijad Saliji who put the hosts ahead. The 26-year-old, who played his 155th competitive game for Rapperswil-Jona, ensured his team made the perfect start to the championship with his well-placed header. Carouge, who finished last season in third place, were unable to find an answer.

Coach David Sesa's team are therefore top of the table, at least until Saturday. Xamax and Stade Nyonnais drew 1-1 in Neuchâtel. After Fabio Saiz took the lead early on, Joris Manquant secured a point for the visitors with a penalty a quarter of an hour before the end.

Brief telegrams

Neuchâtel Xamax FCS - Stade Nyonnais 1:1 (1:0). - SR Qovanaj. - Goals: 7. Saiz 1:0. 77. Manquant (penalty) 1:1.

Rapperswil - Etoile Carouge 1:0 (0:0). - 972 spectators. - SR Drmic. - Goal: 61st Saliji 1:0.