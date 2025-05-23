  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Super League Promoted Thun looks forward to new stadium owner

SDA

23.5.2025 - 10:48

The Stockhorn Arena is to be taken over by an insurer in mid-June
The Stockhorn Arena is to be taken over by an insurer in mid-June
Keystone

The Stockhorn Arena, where FC Thun plays its home matches, is to change hands on June 17. An all-industry insurer wants to take over the stadium.

Keystone-SDA

23.05.2025, 10:48

The Arena Thun cooperative is asking its members to approve the takeover.

The insurer (Visana) will provide financial security for the arena until 2036, will also transfer CHF 300,000 annually to FC Thun for the promotion of young talent and women and will receive the naming rights to the stadium. The insurer has already been the shirt sponsor of FC Thun, which has been promoted to the Super League, since this season.

FC Thun writes in a press release that the planned change of ownership is "positive news" for the club. It means that the club will no longer have to pay stadium rent in future. Income from ticket sales, catering and event rentals will remain with FC Thun.

More from the department

Difficult relationship.

Difficult relationship"A national team comeback for Shaqiri under Yakin? Unimaginable, except... "

Not relegated AND champions. Klose on Frei:

Not relegated AND championsKlose on Frei: "I'm expecting him at the Barfi on Saturday"

Letzigrund occupied. GC has to go to the barrage despite victory - and moves to Lugano

Letzigrund occupiedGC has to go to the barrage despite victory - and moves to Lugano