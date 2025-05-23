The Stockhorn Arena is to be taken over by an insurer in mid-June Keystone

The Stockhorn Arena, where FC Thun plays its home matches, is to change hands on June 17. An all-industry insurer wants to take over the stadium.

The Arena Thun cooperative is asking its members to approve the takeover.

The insurer (Visana) will provide financial security for the arena until 2036, will also transfer CHF 300,000 annually to FC Thun for the promotion of young talent and women and will receive the naming rights to the stadium. The insurer has already been the shirt sponsor of FC Thun, which has been promoted to the Super League, since this season.

FC Thun writes in a press release that the planned change of ownership is "positive news" for the club. It means that the club will no longer have to pay stadium rent in future. Income from ticket sales, catering and event rentals will remain with FC Thun.