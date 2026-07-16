More teams, more fairy tales, more chaos? Why the XXL World Cup offers many opportunities for small nations—yet risks failing because of its sheer size.

More than 20 stadiums and up to six games a day: A 64-team World Cup would pose logistical challenges for the organizers—but it would also have its advantages

Gianni Infantino is thinking big once again. Shortly before the end of the XXL World Cup—featuring 48 teams and 104 games—the president of FIFA, the world soccer governing body, has opened the door to the next expansion to 64 teams. Numerous critics of the proposal submitted by the South American soccer confederation CONMEBOL have promptly spoken out. Yet there are certainly positive aspects to it.

For

More participation: Italy would be in! All right, joking aside. The four-time world champion would probably find a way to mess up the qualifiers here, too. But that’s just a side note. Because the core ideological argument is identical to that of the ’48 World Cup. Another expansion would enable truly global participation. For example, Oceania could get two spots instead of one, Africa 13 (instead of 9), and Asia 12 (instead of 8).

“If you don’t give smaller nations the chance to participate in a World Cup, you take away their motivation to improve,” Infantino argues. And the African success at the current World Cup confirms this to a certain extent. Nine teams reached the knockout stage—nearly twice as many as the previous record.

More soccer fairy tales: Looking at the current World Cup, the feared drop in quality hasn’t been as noticeable as anticipated beforehand. There were outliers like Curaçao’s 1–7 loss to Germany, but also soccer fairy tales like Cape Verde’s advancement. Even a match like DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan ultimately provided top-notch entertainment with spectacular goals.

Less Pressure?: A World Cup with 64 teams would mean 128 games. That’s a lot, but it could take some of the pressure off elsewhere. More direct qualifying spots could allow confederations to reduce the number of games—and thus counterbalance the argument about overburdening.

No number-crunching: Expanding the tournament, of all things, would solve a major shortcoming of the current World Cup. Since eight of the twelve best third-place teams advanced, matchups like the one between Australia and Paraguay became a reality that everyone had feared. A draw on the final matchday was enough for both teams to advance. Unsurprisingly, the teams didn’t go all out in the 0–0 draw. Furthermore, this would eliminate complicated math games; teams would know their opponents earlier and have more time to prepare.

More money?: Then there's the simple business logic. More games lead to more TV exposure, which in turn should have an impact on revenue—not just from TV rights, but also from other commercial sources.

Against

Schedule Madness: Expanding to 64 teams would result in a massive group stage schedule and require kickoff times that would leave you severely sleep-deprived. As a reminder: While the 2030 World Cup will primarily take place in Spain, Portugal, and Morocco, matches will also be held in Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay—100 years after the first World Cup.

Since the tournament isn't supposed to last longer than five weeks, in the worst-case scenario we're looking at five to six group stage matches per day. Given the time zones, it would be an extremely tricky task to assign a separate time slot to each match.

Qualifying Chaos: The number of participants would double within eight years. Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, president of the Asian Confederation, said: “Where would that leave us? It would be chaos.” Ghana’s former coach, Carlos Queiroz, noted that the “sense of a genuine achievement” must be preserved during the qualifiers. Furthermore, there is a risk that the qualifying matches would be harder to market, as a great deal of the suspense would be lost.

Hosting Challenges: Infrastructure would pose a major problem. For 128 games, 20 to 22 stadiums would be needed. By comparison, this World Cup was held in 16 stadiums across three countries. In the future, it would be nearly impossible to host a World Cup in just one country.

Furthermore, the plans for the upcoming World Cup are based on 48 teams. With less than four years to go before the opening kickoff, the plans would have to be drastically revised if the tournament were expanded.

Unresolved Financial Issues: Furthermore, according to media reports, there is no evidence so far that adding 16 more participants would lead to significant financial growth. Nor has the amount of the additional infrastructure costs been calculated yet. Reportedly, there are concerns that such an expansion would cause too much damage to the World Cup.