Former FCZ player Daniel Denoon (center) will stand trial in mid-November. He is alleged to have defrauded the online retailer Galaxus of over CHF 70,000. (archive picture) Keystone

The Zurich public prosecutor's office is demanding a conditional prison sentence of two years for former FCZ footballer Daniel Denoon. They accuse him of commercial fraud to the detriment of Galaxus.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 21-year-old is accused of 37 attempted and completed offenses, as can be seen from the indictment published on Tuesday. He was also charged with exceeding the speed limit in a 30 km/h zone and driving without a license.

In addition to the custodial sentence, for which a probationary period of two years applies, Denoon is to pay a fine of CHF 3,000. A conditional custodial sentence of 90 times 150 francs is also demanded.

The trial will take place on November 18 in Bülach ZH. The proceedings are abbreviated, meaning that the accused basically agrees with the proposed sentence.

The Swiss has been playing for Pisa in Italy's Serie A since the summer of 2025. His arrest in February 2025 caused quite a stir.