The kissing scandal that shook the Spanish football world. Keystone

In the wake of the kissing scandal at the 2023 World Cup, the public prosecutor's office is requesting that the verdict against former Spanish association president Luis Rubiales be overturned and the trial repeated.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The responsible public prosecutor at the State Court in Madrid has requested a new trial with a judge "who at least does not give the appearance of bias", reported the Europa Press news agency, citing judicial circles. The court confirmed this information on request.

The sentencing of Rubiales to pay a fine of just under 11,000 euros had been criticized in part as too lenient. Two weeks ago, the 47-year-old was found guilty of sexual aggression for kissing player Jennifer Hermoso on the mouth against her will after the 2023 World Cup final. However, he avoided a prison sentence. The public prosecutor's office had demanded two and a half years in prison.

According to the media, both Rubiales and Hermoso refused to accept the verdict and decided to appeal. However, there is no confirmation of this for the time being.