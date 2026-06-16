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FIFA World Cup Protests ahead of Iran's first World Cup match

SDA

16.6.2026 - 02:08

Iran’s World Cup match against New Zealand is taking place under very unusual circumstances. This is evident even before kickoff. Many fans are sending a clear message.
Iran’s World Cup match against New Zealand is taking place under very unusual circumstances. This is evident even before kickoff. Many fans are sending a clear message.
Keystone

Iran’s World Cup match against New Zealand is taking place under very unusual circumstances. Shortly before the game in the U.S., numerous symbolic flags and protests could be seen around the stadium.

Keystone-SDA

16.06.2026, 02:08

“The soccer team of the terrorist Islamic Republic does not represent the people of Iran,” read one sign. Many people waved old Iranian flags from the time before the Islamic Revolution. The atmosphere was peaceful just under two hours before kickoff in Inglewood near Los Angeles, as a dpa reporter observed.

Iran plays its first World Cup match today at 3:00 a.m., a game that was long in doubt. The months-long military conflict between the U.S. and Israel on one side and Iran on the other had turned Iran’s World Cup participation into a political issue. The agreement to officially sign a framework deal this Friday to end the conflict recently fueled hopes for a de-escalation even before the match.

“I’m happy to support the people of Iran here; I don’t support the regime,” a fan told the German Press Agency outside the Los Angeles stadium. Many Iranian fans living in the U.S. or other countries are expected at the arena. Traveling directly from Iran to the U.S. was practically impossible.

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