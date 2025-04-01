  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Dunkerque squander a 2-0 lead PSG advance to the cup final after catching up against the underdogs

SDA

1.4.2025 - 23:17

Ousmane Dembélé is currently the big Parisian trump card, as he was on Tuesday evening in Dunkerque
Ousmane Dembélé is currently the big Parisian trump card, as he was on Tuesday evening in Dunkerque
Keystone

Paris Saint-Germain will have to fight harder than expected in the Cup semi-final at second-tier side Dunkerque.

Keystone-SDA

01.04.2025, 23:17

01.04.2025, 23:25

The champions, who remain unbeaten in Ligue 1 after 27 rounds, fell 2-0 behind at the northern tip of France before finally securing a 4-2 victory.

Ousmane Dembélé was once again decisive for PSG with two goals and an assist. Vincent Sasso, the 34-year-old defender with a past at Servette, made it 1-0 for the underdogs.

PSG will face either Reims or fourth-division side Cannes in the final on Wednesday.

More from the department

Empoli without a chance. Ndoye provides two assists - Bologna have one foot in the cup final

Empoli without a chanceNdoye provides two assists - Bologna have one foot in the cup final

Shock for Xhaka and Co.. Bielefeld knock Leverkusen out of the cup and into the final

Shock for Xhaka and Co.Bielefeld knock Leverkusen out of the cup and into the final

Only 2 points behind. Fassnacht shoots YB to victory at leaders Servette

Only 2 points behindFassnacht shoots YB to victory at leaders Servette