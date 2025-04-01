Ousmane Dembélé is currently the big Parisian trump card, as he was on Tuesday evening in Dunkerque Keystone

Paris Saint-Germain will have to fight harder than expected in the Cup semi-final at second-tier side Dunkerque.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The champions, who remain unbeaten in Ligue 1 after 27 rounds, fell 2-0 behind at the northern tip of France before finally securing a 4-2 victory.

Ousmane Dembélé was once again decisive for PSG with two goals and an assist. Vincent Sasso, the 34-year-old defender with a past at Servette, made it 1-0 for the underdogs.

PSG will face either Reims or fourth-division side Cannes in the final on Wednesday.