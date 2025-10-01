FC Barcelona are missing six potential starters on Wednesday, but at least Lamine Yamal is available again. Picture: Keystone

FC Barcelona will face defending champions Paris Saint-Germain in the second round of the Champions League on Wednesday. Neither team will be able to field their best line-up.

Both FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are at the top of the national championships. The Catalans benefited from Real Madrid's slip-up at the weekend and overtook their arch-enemy from the capital. PSG could afford a defeat against Marseille in the penultimate round of Ligue 1 and are still top of the table.

PSG without an attacking trident

The two heavyweights also got off to a successful start in the Champions League. The defending champions left nothing to chance against Atalanta Bergamo in front of their home crowd at the Parc des Princes, winning 4:0, while last year's semi-finalists from Barcelona won their difficult away game at Newcastle United 2:1. And yet both teams are plagued by injury concerns ahead of the clash in the Catalan capital.

Coach Luis Enrique, who is returning to his old stomping ground with Paris, will have to do without his attacking trident. In addition to Désiré Doué and the newly crowned world footballer Ousmane Dembélé, who have both suffered injuries with the French national team, the Georgian Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is also out at short notice. Marquinhos, the captain and leader of the defense, is also missing. Midfielders João Neves and Vitinha are also questionable. "Of course it's bitter, but injuries are part and parcel of this intense fixture list. The important thing is to stay positive," said Enrique.

Barça are missing Garcia and Raphinha

On the other side, things look just as precarious on the injury front. Coach Hansi Flick is missing no fewer than six potential regulars, including new number one Joan Garcia and Raphinha, the top scorer in the last Champions League season. Nevertheless, super talent Lamine Yamal made his comeback at the weekend with a partial appearance - and the assist for Robert Lewandowski's winning goal. The 18-year-old Yamal "only" came second behind Dembélé in the vote for world footballer, which will "serve as motivation" according to his coach Flick.

Despite the shortage of personnel, there will be no change to the alignment of the two teams: spectators can look forward to an attacking spectacle in the Olympic Stadium - the Camp Nou is not yet ready for use. "It's a real pleasure to play against a team that has the same identity and mentality as us," said Enrique.

