When PSG and Real Madrid meet in the semi-final of the Club World Cup, the stars will compete in all positions - from the duel in goal to the battle for the Ballon d'Or between Dembélé and Mbappé.

The clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid on Wednesday evening in East Rutherford is likely to be the anticipated final. The current and last year's European Champions League winners will go head-to-head.

Donnarumma - Courtois

There are two goalkeeping giants between the posts. The fact that Paris Saint-Germain were able to lift the Champions League trophy for the first time this season is partly thanks to Gianluigi Donnarumma. The best player in Italy's 2021 European champion team impresses with his height (1.96 m) and was decisive on several occasions during the Parisians' recent run of form.

Because his contract expires in 2026, Donnarumma was temporarily controversial at his club. But the 26-year-old has managed to play his way back to the fore. Negotiations over an extension are "progressing well", Donnarumma confirmed in mid-June.

Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois also underlined his class in the USA with numerous brilliant saves. A clear sign that the 33-year-old is far from thinking about retirement came in March: when Rudi Garcia took over as coach from Domenico Tedesco, Courtois celebrated his comeback in the Belgian national team.

Vitinha - Tchouaméni

The two midfielders occupy key positions in their respective teams. In Paris, Vitinha has established himself as the most important cog in the center alongside João Neves and Fabian Ruiz. The 25-year-old Portuguese international, who joined from Wolverhampton in 2022, emerged as a leader following the departures of Lionel Messi and Neymar. Forgotten is the reserved and shy player in front of the stars, Vitinha is now one of the bosses of the new PSG.

A status that Aurélien Tchouaméni can also claim for himself in a team full of strong personalities. The Frenchman, a 2022 World Cup finalist with France, has established himself as a permanent fixture at Real three years after his transfer from Monaco. New coach Xabi Alonso also has no intention of doing without him and has given him a tailor-made role as a defender in a five-man back line. In the quarter-final, however, he played in the middle, which underlines his all-round qualities.

Kwarazchelja - Vinicius Junior

It didn't take Khvicha Kvaratskhelya long to become an indispensable link in the Parisians' play. Without the 24-year-old Georgian, it is doubtful whether PSG would have crowned this year's Champions League with the title, so valuable was he to the left flank. The ex-Napolitan, who was nicknamed "Kvaradona" by fans at the foot of Mount Vesuvius in reference to Diego Maradona and moved to Paris for 70 million euros in the winter, is a player with exceptional assertiveness. His goals in the Champions League final included one in the 5:0 win against Inter Milan.

Kwarazchelja's antipode Vinicius Junior, the prototype of the dribbling Brazilian player, has been playing for Real for much longer (2018) and has built up an exceptional track record there with two Champions League titles (2022, 2024). However, his numerous provocations on the pitch and his sulking when Rodri was awarded the Ballon d'Or 2024 tarnish his image.

Dembélé - Mbappé

The two 2018 world champions dream of lifting the highest individual trophy. Ousmane Dembélé is considered the favorite as he has enjoyed both collective and personal success at PSG. With 34 goals this season, he has finally shed the label of the sloppy and inefficient player that was attached to him. He initially missed out on the Club World Cup due to a thigh injury. In the quarter-finals, he scored the goal that made it 2-0 against Bayern Munich.

Kylian Mbappé experienced a similar scenario; he fell victim to a stomach flu. The 2018 French world champion missed the preliminary round before scoring a wonderful goal in the quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund (3:2). With 44 goals, Europe's top scorer has had a productive but disappointing first year at Real. Despite Mbappé's goals, the Spaniards failed to win a title.