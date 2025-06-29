Messi out with Miami: Former club PSG too big - Gallery A lackluster exit from the Club World Cup stage: Lionel Messi. Image: dpa Even Suárez couldn't prevent his exit despite his great efforts. Image: dpa The PSG stars had every reason to celebrate. Image: dpa Messi out with Miami: Former club PSG too big - Gallery A lackluster exit from the Club World Cup stage: Lionel Messi. Image: dpa Even Suárez couldn't prevent his exit despite his great efforts. Image: dpa The PSG stars had every reason to celebrate. Image: dpa

The former club triumphs. Lionel Messi's reunion with Paris Saint-Germain leaves him with only a supporting role - and an elimination from the Club World Cup. PSG now await their next opponent.

DPA dpa

Paris Saint-Germain showed little mercy in their reunion with Lionel Messi, at least for one half. The Champions League winners from France easily won the round of 16 of the Club World Cup against Inter Miami with the Argentine football star and ex-PSG professional 4:0 (4:0).

The Parisians will now face either FC Bayern Munich or Flamengo Rio de Janeiro in the round of the best eight tonight (22:00).

What's next for Messi?

Whether it was Messi's last appearance against a European team remains to be seen. His contract with Inter expires at the end of the year. The now 38-year-old moved from Paris Saint-Germain to Miami in the summer of 2023 and has often emphasized how uncomfortable he felt on the Seine.

In front of 39,000 spectators in Atlanta, however, he was unable to get back at his former employer in sporting terms. It was not until the 63rd minute that he tested Gianluigi Donnarumma in the PSG goal for the first time after one of his very rare pacey dribbles.

Messi then even tried his luck with a header (80') from around 12 meters. Shortly before the end, he fired the ball into the PSG wall from a free-kick position on the half-right from around 18 meters.

By then, the ageing Inter team were already 4-0 down and hopelessly behind after two goals from João Neves (6th and 39th minute), an own goal from Tomas Aviles (44th) and a goal from former Bundesliga professional Achraf Hakimi (45th + 3rd).

Once together at Barcelona: Messi, Suárez and also Luis Enrique

Inter dropped well back in the first half. Up front, Messi and the 38-year-old Luis Suárez were supposed to do it somehow. Once together, like Miami coach Javier Mascherano and others, at FC Barcelona under current PSG coach Luis Enrique, the two attacking forces were ineffective. In what was initially an extremely one-sided game, the Parisians could have taken an even bigger lead.

After the break, PSG allowed Inter to play more. And now Messi also looked more agile. Time and again, the ball landed in the hands of the eight-time world footballer, but at least a consolation goal was no longer possible. Miami's elimination from the Club World Cup had long been sealed.

Inter had secured their place as the best team in the 2024 regular season in the US Major League Soccer professional league.