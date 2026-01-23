After Gabriel's missed penalty, there's no stopping the PSG stars as they all run towards the stands to be celebrated by the fans. All except Marquinhos! The PSG captain goes to the unlucky player and consoles him.

You rarely see how close luck and bad luck are to each other better than in a penalty shoot-out. That was the case on Saturday evening in the match between PSG and Arsenal. As Gabriel hammered the ball over the crossbar, thousands of Arsenal hearts broke, while at the same time all those who support PSG were in seventh heaven.

The reaction of PSG captain Marquinhos, who is also overwhelmed with happiness but suppresses it for a moment to first support his Brazilian national team colleague Gabriel, who would love to sink into the ground, is all the more beautiful. "These are beautiful pictures," says Marco Streller in the blue Sport Studio. "Regardless of whether it's a compatriot or not. First and foremost, you see that you've won the Champions League. And he sees that in the corner of his eye and goes straight to him. I think that's a wonderful picture, really. Great person, great player!"

In just a few days, the pair will be chasing their next title together at the World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

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