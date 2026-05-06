Like Nadal against Federer PSG coach ahead of Bayern clash: "Fascinating scenario for everyone involved"

Despite the 5:4 win in the first leg, Luis Enrique makes a clear statement ahead of the second leg between Bayern and PSG: managing the lead is out of the question. The Paris coach wants to play to win - inspired by Nadal and Federer.

Barman Nicolas

The message is clear. Very clear, in fact. At the press conference before the semi-final second leg in Munich, Luis Enrique didn't want to hear anything about a tactical PSG.

Despite a one-goal lead, the Paris coach brushed aside any idea of managing the game: "We don't have to defend the result, because the aim is to win." In a heated Allianz Arena, Paris arrive with just one thing on their minds: to attack.

An open and intense duel announced

Luis Enrique emphasized it several times: No matter how the game starts, his team will remain true to its identity. "As a team, we have the same goal away from home as we do at home," he repeated. The Spanish coach sees this as an additional challenge: "We've done a very good job so far and now is the time to give that little bit more to reach this final."

For him, the game will not change fundamentally compared to the first leg: "Neither team accepts that the other is better." The expected result: another open and intense duel.

"Control the emotions"

After the crazy first leg, Luis Enrique emphasized another point: mental strength. "We won, we have a small advantage, but that doesn't mean anything," he reminds us. Then he emphasizes: "It's very important to control the emotions."

A difficult task, especially against the "strongest opponent" they have faced this season. But PSG are building on their recent experience: "We have the experience of last year, with difficult moments in which we showed incredible brilliance."

The memories of Munich

The return to the Allianz Arena, scene of last season's Champions League triumph, could provide PSG with additional motivation. But Luis Enrique remains sober here too: "We're already at 100 percent, we don't need any more."

However, the coach makes no secret of his attachment to the place: "Returning to Munich will always be a real pleasure because you can remember what you experienced."

Nadal, Federer and the ultimate motivation

To illustrate the desired attitude, Luis Enrique resorts to an unexpected but apt comparison: "When I see matches like this, I remember the words of Rafael Nadal, who said that the duels with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer were a motivation for him."

A deliberate comparison with the clash against Bayern: Like Nadal against Federer, PSG want to use the strength of their opponents to surpass themselves: "We admire Bayern, they play very good football. But it's extra motivation for us to beat someone who is so excellent."

A thrilling duel

The stage is set! Two giants, one place in the final - and nobody wants to concede. "It will be a game at the highest level between the two best teams in Europe," promises Luis Enrique. "It's a fascinating scenario for everyone involved."

After the fireworks in the first leg, there is every indication that Munich could well deliver a second act at the same level. The football world is just waiting ...