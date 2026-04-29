Vincent Kompany had a difficult evening in the stands in Paris. However, he enjoyed the comeback from 2:5 to 4:5 and made a fiery appeal to the Bayern fans while still in Paris.

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Paris coach Luis Enrique and Bayern coach Vincent Kompany had a funny encounter in the catacombs of the Parc des Princes after the football spectacle of their teams' semi-final first leg. A video shows the two of them shaking hands and laughing after the 5:4 win for defending champions Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final.

There was a brief exchange of words in English. Enrique said to Kompany, who was suspended for three yellow cards in the current competition and was therefore banned from the pitch. "You watched the game from the stands. Did you enjoy it?" The Bayern coach replied: "No!" And they both laughed. The Spaniard Enrique then continued his television interview.

😁👆🏼 Luis Enrique to Vincent Kompany: “You saw the game from the stands! Did you like it?”.



“No!”. 😂@CBSSportsGolazo 🎥🔝 pic.twitter.com/1GiPLC5E4V — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 28, 2026

"The emotions down on the pitch are something else"

In the press conference, the 40-year-old Belgian then commented on the unusual situation of not being able to coach his team on the sidelines. "I didn't enjoy this experience. The emotions down on the pitch are something else."

It was "really difficult" for him up there under the roof of the stands, especially when he was 5-2 down at one stage. "PSG were already celebrating. But the way my team came back, I enjoyed that a bit on the top floor," said Kompany.

He was still looking forward to the second leg in the stadium. "I can hardly wait," said the Bayern coach: "We're playing against the best team in Europe, the defending champions." And Kompany wants to stick to total attacking football. Only the result in the second leg should be more positive, of course.

Kompany and the home match fire: "My only request is ..."

The Belgian has already made a fiery appeal to the Munich crowd. They need the same support and the "same fire" as in the furious 4:3 win over Real Madrid in the quarter-final.

In Paris, Kompany called on the fans to turn the Allianz Arena into an impregnable fortress in terms of atmosphere for the second leg: "My only request is: If someone has bought a ticket and they don't feel well on the day of the game, they should stay at home. And give your ticket to the fittest people who can take the power of the Allianz Arena with its 75,000 spectators."

The only goal is "that we win the game", said Kompany: "It's not about 2:0, 3:0, 4:0. It's about winning the game. And we need the support to achieve that." Kompany is determined to reach the final against FC Arsenal or Atlético Madrid on May 30 in Budapest.

More on the semi-final spectacle