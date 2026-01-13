25 shots on goal to 4 and 70 percent possession are not enough for Paris Saint-Germain. In the round of 16 of the Coupe de France, coach Luis Enrique's starting eleven suffered a bitter defeat against their city rivals.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you PSG coach Luis Enrique is disappointed after the cup exit in the round of 16 against city rivals Paris FC.

The Spaniard spoke of a "strange" and "unfair" result in a game that his team clearly dominated in terms of numbers.

Nevertheless, it is a sport in which you have to score goals. "They did that. You have to be able to lose." Show more

The French newspaper "Le Figaro" spoke of a "robbery" the day after the Cup sensation in France. Paris FC won the city derby with serial winners PSG 1:0 on Monday with a significantly smaller share of the game, knocking the star team out of the Coupe de France in the round of 16.

Pretty much every statistic spoke in favor of the billion-dollar home team. 25 shots on goal to 4, 70 per cent possession, 60 per cent of tackles won - only the most important statistic, the goals, went in the underdog's favor.

"For me it's unfair, but you have to accept it," was PSG coach Luis Enrique's sober analysis after his team's defeat. "It was a very complete game. We created a lot of chances, we did our job well, we dominated."

Luise Enrique speaks of a "strange result". KEYSTONE

A "very strange result"

But it's "a sport where you have to score goals", Enrique continued. "They did that and we didn't score. You have to be able to lose. For me, it's clear that this result is very strange."

Eight days earlier, PSG had won the first Paris city derby in 47 years 2-1. And they have also been much more successful in the cup recently. PSG have reached the final nine times in the last eleven years and won eight of these finals. Only Toulouse (2023), Nantes (2022) and Rennes (2019) have also lifted the trophy in the recent past.

Now Paris FC has definitely opened the race for the Coupe de France. Or as "Le Figaro" puts it: "When the cat (PSG) is out of the house, the mice dance."

