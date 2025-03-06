Bitter defeat for Barcola and PSG: A dominant performance ends in defeat against Liverpool. KEYSTONE

Bayern Munich and PSG had one thing in common in the Champions League on Wednesday evening: they dominated their opponents. However, the results turned out differently. The media comments.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bayern Munich dominated Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday evening and took a big step towards the quarter-finals with a 3-0 win.

PSG also put in a strong performance. The Parisians play Liverpool to the wall, but the only goal is scored by the English side shortly before the end.

The media write about the two matches. Show more

FC Bayern Munich clearly wins the first leg of the round of 16 in the German Champions League clash with Bayer Leverkusen 3:0. Meanwhile, PSG dominates Liverpool, but suffers a 1:0 defeat. Here's what the international media had to say:

Media comments on Bayern - Leverkusen

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England

"Guardian":"Something seems to have broken here, and it wasn't just Xabi Alonso's pride in his unbeaten record against Bayern Munich. They cruised to the Bundesliga title with Vincent Kompany and now they're cruising to the Champions League quarter-finals too. They could also sign Leverkusen's best player, Florian Wirtz, in the summer, but here they have kicked him out of the stadium. It feels like the game is over - in more ways than one."

"The Sun":"Ex-Man United keeper makes horror mistake and gives Musiala the goal."

🇪🇸 Spain

"Mundo deportivo": "Leverkusen are overrun by Bayern."

"As":"Massacre of Xabi Alonso. The seventh time was lucky (for Bayern). After failing to beat Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen in the six games since his arrival at the BayArena two and a half years ago, Bayern finally beat the Spanish coach's side in the purest Bayern style and in the cruellest way possible."

"Sport":"Kane brings Xabi Alonso to the brink of a knockout. Harry was on the penalty spot himself and made no mistake. (...) The last word will be said in the BayArena."

"Marca":"The Bayern of life in Europe. A brace from Kane and a goal from Musiala against a Leverkusen that was unrecognizable and barely had a chance to score."

🇫🇷 France

"Le Parisien":"As the clear winner of the 100 percent German duel, Bayern Munich have a great chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals. It will take a show of strength from Bayer at home in a week's time for things to turn out differently. (...) Of course, there are still 90 minutes to play. But the Bayern players, as always, have one foot and a few toes in the quarter-finals already. They are one step closer to a final in the Allianz Arena that all of Bayern dreams of."

For once, Xabi Alonso did not find a recipe against Bayern Munich. IMAGO/Matthias Koch

"L'Équipe":"Bayern Munich have a serious chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Champions League. In the first leg of the round of 16, Bayern clearly dominated Bayer Leverkusen, who never really got going and were pretty poor offensively."

"RMC Sport":"Bayern win without trembling!"

🇮🇹 Italy

"Tuttosport":"Bayern on the way to Inter. FC Bayern Munich cemented their place in the quarter-finals (where the game against Inter seems certain) with a 3-0 win in the German derby against Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of the round of 16. (...) Bayer dug their own grave."

🇦🇹 Austria

"Kurier":"Bayern put Leverkusen in their place. After the first leg, the fronts seem to be clear, the answers to open questions given. Bayern clearly defeated a disappointing Leverkusen 3:0 and already have one foot in the quarter-finals."

"Kronen Zeitung":"Bayern beat Leverkusen, but lose Neuer."

Media commentary on PSG - Liverpool

🇫🇷 France

"RMC":"Crucified after a huge game, Paris must turn everything around in the second leg at Anfield."

"L'Équipe": "Cruel scenario (...) undivided dominance."

"Eurosport":"The worst possible scenario. On Wednesday night, Paris Saint-Germain lost the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie against Liverpool 1-0, a game they dominated 'head and shoulders'. As so often in his European experiences."

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England

"The Sun:"In a remarkable season for Arne Slott's Liverpool, this was perhaps the most incredible result of all."

"Guardian":"Liverpool could have been buried in the first half of the first leg."

"Daily Mail:"Liverpool were clearly outclassed against an outstanding PSG side, but survived thanks to Alisson's brilliance... and then took their only chance."

