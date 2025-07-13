US President Donald Trump (right) and FIFA boss Gianni Infantino congratulate match-winner Cole Palmer Keystone

Chelsea are the first winners of the new XXL Club World Cup. The Londoners stopped Paris Saint-Germain's run in the final and secured the winner's cheque of 40 million dollars with a 3-0 victory.

Under the eyes of US President Donald Trump and FIFA boss Gianni Infantino, Chelsea turned the supposed balance of power on its head in the final in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with an excellently executed counter-attacking tactic. Coach Enzo Maresca's team, which has grown from strength to strength over the course of the season, led 3-0 at half-time and left nothing to be desired after the sumptuous half-time show.

Man of the match was Cole Palmer. The 23-year-old England international scored the first two goals and set up Brazilian new signing João Pedro's 3-0. PSG failed to respond. After just two goals in the first 45 minutes, the Parisians were rarely or never really dangerous in the second half. It was not until João Neves was shown the red card in the 84th minute that the last spark of hope for a miraculous turnaround was extinguished.

Palmer's efficiency

Palmer was twice successful with well-placed finishes near the edge of the penalty area. On the first, he benefited from a lost header from PSG full-back Nuno Mendes and Malo Gusto's assist, while on the second he created the decisive space with a clever deception and struck with ice-cold precision. Chelsea found the space for both counter-attacks on the right flank. Before the break, the strong João Pedro increased the lead with a fine lob past PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Chelsea impressively continued their upward trend under coach Maresca with their triumph at the premiere of the new Club World Cup in XXL format. The lavish investments of more than 1.5 billion euros in new players are increasingly paying off, albeit with a slight delay. The Londoners have already returned to the Champions League this season, finishing fourth in the Premier League and winning the Conference League.

Paris Saint-Germain, for their part, failed to crown their almost perfect second half of the season. Following their 5-0 thumping of Inter Milan in the Champions League final, their fourth title win in their fourth competition, and their comfortable progress through the group stage of the Club World Cup, the French side had seemingly marched into the final with 4-0 victories over Inter Miami and Real Madrid and a 2-0 win over Bayern Munich.

A lot of show - and Donald Trump

One year before the World Cup in the USA, the Americans staged a final based on the typical US model, with a prelude full of pathos and a lavish half-time show. The match, which was scheduled for 21:00 Swiss time and kicked off a little later, therefore only ended at 23:15.

The presence of controversial US President Donald Trump led to considerably tighter security measures around the stadium in East Rutherford near New York. A large contingent of police and the Secret Service were deployed. When Trump was shown on the video cube before kick-off, the applause outweighed the whistles.

The MetLife Stadium will also host the final of the World Cup on July 19, 2026 with 48 participating nations for the first time.