Vitinha celebrates his goal against Atlético Madrid. KEYSTONE

Paris Saint-Germain started the tournament in the USA a good week after winning the Champions League with a 4-0 victory over Atlético Madrid.

Tobias Benz

In the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, Senny Mayulu and Lee Kang-In secured an unchallenged victory for the French side. The Spaniards, who were clearly outplayed in the first half, finished the game with ten men after defender Clément Lenglet was shown a red card (78'). The last two goals were scored in the closing stages.

In addition to PSG and Atlético, Seattle with Swiss goalkeeper Stefan Frei and the Brazilians from Botafogo are also fighting for one of the top two places in Group B and a place in the round of 16.

