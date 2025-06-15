Vitinha celebrates his goal against Atlético Madrid. KEYSTONE

The Champions League winners make a confident start to the Club World Cup. Paris Saint-Germain had more possession, more chances, more goals - and ultimately more players - against Atlético Madrid.

Tobias Benz

5:0 in the Champions League final, 4:0 to kick off the Club World Cup - Paris Saint-Germain showed no signs of wasting any energy at the end of a long season. However, the clear result against Atlético Madrid in the first top match of the new mega-tournament was by no means easy, emphasized coach Luis Enrique. "My feeling is that it was harder than the scoreboard suggests. It was very hot out there," said the Spaniard, telling DAZN: "We're still at the same level as a few weeks ago - even in this heat. It's incredibly hot here, but we're just happy about our win."

Without any shade on the pitch of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, the stadium of the 1994 World Cup final north of Los Angeles, and with temperatures of more than 30 degrees Celsius at lunchtime at kick-off, the game was a physical challenge for both teams. "We're used to playing in stadiums with a roof and the Rose Bowl is much more open. The sun was beating down, so it was a bit difficult," said goalscorer Senny Mayulu, who made it 3-0 in the first half after Fabian Ruiz (19th minute) and Vitinha (45.+1) had scored in the 87th minute.

Atlético finish the game short-handed

Madrid were already short-handed after Clement Lenglet was shown a yellow card in the 78th minute and had no means of dealing with the French side's ball security. "The red card broke our backs," said Koke. Prior to that, Julián Álvarez had supposedly made it 2-1 and raised Atlético's hopes, but after VAR intervention it was decided that a foul had been committed in the build-up (58'). Also after VAR intervention, Paris were awarded a penalty in stoppage time, which Kang-In Lee converted to make it 4-0 (90.+7). Many of the 80,619 spectators, according to FIFA, were already on their way home by then - after just as many spectators had missed the start of the match due to the heavy traffic around the stadium.

In Group B, the two top European teams will play against the Seattle Sounders from Major League Soccer and Brazilian first division side Botafogo. The two best teams in the group qualify for the round of 16. It remains to be seen whether Ousmane Dembélé will then be available to Paris. The candidate for the Ballon d'Or award was not even on the bench against Atlético. He last played for France against Spain in the Nations League on June 6 and was reportedly injured in the game.

