Arsenal are under pressure after losing 1-0 in the first leg. At the Parc des Princes, Mikel Arteta's team will need a strong performance to reach the final after all - against a PSG that knows how to defend a lead.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ousmane Dembélé was the match-winner for Paris in the first leg - his early goal secured the 1-0 win and underlined his strong season.

Arsenal will rely on their away strength in the second leg (four wins in a row) and on playmaker Declan Rice, who already shone in the first leg with his vision and presence.

Despite Paris' home advantage, the starting position is not clear-cut: PSG are offensively strong at home, but vulnerable.

Arsenal are dangerous away from home, but are at a statistical disadvantage after losing at home in the first leg of the semi-final.

The duel promises speed, tactics and intensity. João Neves (PSG) and Declan Rice (Arsenal) are the central figures in midfield.

The stage is set for a possible historic turnaround - or for Paris to progress in style. Show more

Dembélé shines, Arsenal hope for an away series

Ousmane Dembélé decided the first leg early on with a spectacular strike - his eighth goal of the season. No other PSG player has scored more goals in a year since Zlatan Ibrahimović in 2013/14. The Frenchman is not only accurate, but also strategically valuable: he leads the top flight with 25 line-breaking passes - no player creates more space in tight areas.

Arsenal's hopes rest above all on Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice. The latter was not only the most accurate player on the pitch in the first leg, but also shone with clever passes in the dangerous areas. Rice is also the Gunners' central pacemaker in the season statistics - he was directly involved in most of the assists from midfield.

Paris' home advantage and Arsenal's away courage

PSG have won three of their last four home games in the Champions League - including spectacular performances with a total of 14 goals. However, the Parisians are not quite as solid in their own stadium: they have already suffered defeats against Liverpool and Atlético in the current campaign. The last time they suffered more than two home defeats in a CL season was in 2021/22.

Arsenal, on the other hand, arrive with an impressive record: Four away wins in a row, including the 1-0 win in Munich, are encouraging. Five away wins in a Champions League season would be historic - the north Londoners have never managed that so often.

Historic hurdles

Despite the good away record, the statistics do not exactly speak in favor of an Arsenal comeback. The club has never progressed from a home defeat in the semi-final first leg. Only two teams have ever managed that in CL history - most recently Tottenham in 2019. Spurs won the second leg against Ajax 3:2 after losing 1:0 in London.

Tactics, tempo, title dreams

It is a game that will be characterized by intensity and intelligence. João Neves is emblematic of the Parisians' pressing style: no other midfielder has been more active this Champions League season - 756 intensive pressing actions, over 100 more than any other player. At the other end, Declan Rice brings structure and depth to the game - two ball hunters, two playmakers, two key figures.

PSG have the better starting position - but Arsenal have the hope of history. The second leg promises excitement, high tempo and possibly another entry in the annals of the Champions League. Neither team lacks motivation. It's about more than a final - it's about prestige, momentum and a place in the European Olympics.