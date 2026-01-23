On Wednesday, the first European title of the season will be up for grabs in Salzburg. In the 51st Super Cup, Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain will face Europa League winner Aston Villa.

Luis Enrique recently led Paris Saint-Germain to back-to-back Champions League titles. Will he now successfully defend the title in the UEFA Super Cup as well?

The trophy awarded to the winner of the European Super Cup is 58 centimeters tall and weighs 12.2 kilograms. Paris Saint-Germain secured the trophy a year ago after a dramatic finish against Tottenham—the French team came back from a 0–2 deficit in the final minutes and prevailed in a penalty shootout.

Aston Villa has also won the Super Cup once before. In 1983, the English team prevailed over FC Barcelona in a two-leg series (0–1, 3–0 in extra time). For that victory, they were awarded the predecessor to today’s trophy—which has been presented since 2006—a trophy that was 42.5 cm tall and weighed 5 kg.

Digne to Face His Former Club Right Away

Both teams are aiming for the second European Super Cup in their club history, with the Champions League winner from Paris entering the match as the favorite—not only because the Champions League winner has prevailed in 12 of the last 13 Super Cup matches.

The team led by Captain Marquinhos has largely remained intact. The departures of bench players Gonçalo Ramos, Randal Kolo Muani, and Kang-in Lee brought in over 150 million euros. The French champions spent a third of those proceeds on Maghnes Akliouche, who arrived from Monaco to further bolster an already star-studded offense. Lucas Digne, an experienced fullback, also returned to the Parc des Princes. The 33-year-old previously played for PSG from 2013 to 2015 and is now transferring—of all places—from Aston Villa to the Seine.

Record signing Manzambi not yet fit

Digne is one of many players leaving the Europa League champions from Birmingham. The losses of Morgan Rogers (to Chelsea) and Youri Tielemans (to Manchester United)—who together brought in about 180 million euros—are the most painful for coach Unai Emery.

That money was reinvested, among other things, in Johan Manzambi, who was lured away from Freiburg for a club-record transfer fee of around 60 million euros. However, the Swiss national team player is not yet available to Emery following the knee injury he suffered at the World Cup. According to “The Athletic,” the 20-year-old is currently working on his comeback in Spain under the supervision of knee specialist Jurdan Mendiguchia. The hope is that his return to the field is only a matter of weeks, not several months.

A little treat for Omar Artan

In any case, it’s questionable whether both teams will field their strongest lineups after the World Cup and the correspondingly short preparation period. One player who is certainly in top form is Omar Artan. The referee from Somalia was denied entry into the U.S. after being nominated by FIFA for the World Cup. Now the 34-year-old has the chance to showcase his skills in Salzburg.