1:3 against Nice PSG lose for the first time this season and miss out on a record

SDA

25.4.2025 - 22:50

Luis Enrique saw his PSG suffer their first defeat of the season in the 31st round.
Keystone

Paris Saint-Germain, already crowned French champions, conceded their first defeat of the season in Ligue 1 in the 31st round and missed out on a record.

Keystone-SDA

25.04.2025, 22:50

25.04.2025, 22:55

Luis Enrique's side, who will play the first leg of the Champions League semi-final at Arsenal on Tuesday, lost 3-1 at home to Nice. After Fabian Ruiz had equalized shortly before the break to make it 1-1, Morgan Sanson, who had already scored the 1-0, made it 2-1 for the South French side seconds after the break.

PSG thus missed out on the league record of 33 games without defeat this season. FC Nantes had remained unbeaten until the 33rd round of the 1994/95 season.

