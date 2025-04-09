Desiré Doué and Bradley Barcola are making PSG very happy. IMAGO/Ulmer/Teamfoto

The Champions League quarter-finals will see Paris Saint-Germain clash with Aston Villa. The French club currently has many figureheads under the motto "young, wild and expensive".

Syl Battistuzzi

The French side clinched their fourth championship title in a row ahead of schedule at the weekend and are considered one of the favorites for the title after their impressive victory over Liverpool in the round of 16.

Coach Luis Enrique's youngsters in particular are causing a stir in the squad. Show more

At the weekend, Paris Saint-Germain secured the championship early thanks to a 1:0 win against Angers on match day 28. The 13th Ligue 1 title was particularly moving for the capital's fans.

"A team that is united and like us. Proud to be champions," read a large banner in the Parc des Princes. For a long time, it would have been impossible to imagine the players as figures of identity. Since the Qataris bought the club in 2011, star footballers from all over the world have come to the club in order to achieve the great triumph on the European stage. But neither Zlatan Ibrahimović, Neymar nor Lionel Messi managed to complete the mission successfully.

The home-grown soldier of fortune Kylian Mbappé also failed and moved on to Real Madrid in the summer, where the chances of winning the premier class seemed much greater.

Mbappé's departure as a liberation

But coach Luis Enrique did not mourn the departure of his shining light for long. "Instead of one player scoring forty goals a season, I'd rather have four players scoring ten goals each," the Spaniard put it dryly. Indeed, some players are now stepping out of Mbappé's shadow, most notably Ousmane Dembélé.

«We will have a much better team.» Luis Enrique PSG coach's prediction ahead of the start of the season

Although the 2018 world champion was always said to be very talented at his former employers Dortmund and Barcelona, efficiency and commitment were not among his attributes. The two-footed winger, who now often plays in the middle, now leads the league scoring charts with 21 goals. The 53-time international has also scored seven goals in the Premier League, including the only goal in the round of 16 second leg against Liverpool.

Ousmane Dembélé is currently the difference-maker at Paris Saint Germain. KEYSTONE

At 27, Dembélé is already a veteran, but is as motivated and committed as the other top talents. The new version of PSG impresses with a solid appearance, especially in terms of the defensive work of the attacking department. The great euphoria surrounding the team also has a lot to do with the young, wild professionals chasing around the pitch at PSG.

Barcola and Doué whirl in the offense

Bradley Barcola arrived from Lyon in 2023 for just under 50 million euros. In his first season in the capital, the speedy winger mostly had to make do with the role of joker, but now he is the second-highest internal scorer with 18 goals and 16 assists.

Ever since Desiré Doué made his debut in a Stade Rennes shirt as a 17-year-old, the top clubs have been chasing the gem. In the end, PSG prevailed over clubs such as Bayern, Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea. The transfer fee could rise to 60 million euros. The money is well invested, as Doué can be used universally in both midfield and attack thanks to his intelligence. Initially, Doué still had to get used to his new surroundings, but now the 19-year-old is noticeably livening up PSG's game.

Promising mix

In defensive midfield, João Neves - together with compatriot Vitinha and Spaniard Fabian Ruiz - provides stability. The 20-year-old Portuguese joined from Benfica Lisbon in the summer and signed a contract valid until 2029. The transfer fee is said to be 60 million euros, to which 10 million could be added in bonus payments. Neves impresses with his all-round skills and is already playing like an old hand.

João Neves looks harmless, but teaches his opponents to fear. KEYSTONE

Warren Zaïre-Emery is also at home in the center. The 19-year-old is a home-grown talent and is expected to play a leading role at the club. His market value is also around 60 million euros.

Willian Pacho moved to the Seine from Frankfurt in the summer. The transfer fee for the Ecuadorian could rise to 45 million euros. The 23-year-old is often allowed to defend alongside captain Marquinhos, otherwise his Brazilian compatriot Lucas Beraldo (also only 21 years old) gets the nod. At right back, 26-year-old Achraf Hakimi marches up and down the pitch as usual, while the dynamic Nuno Mendes - who is also only 22 years old - develops a lot of pressure on the left flank.

Will it even be enough to win the title?

Together with winter transfer Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Napoli paid 70 million euros for the tricky 24-year-old Georgian winger - the result is a young, colourful squad that is hungry for big moments.

Like his boss, Fabian Ruiz was optimistic about the future back in the fall: "We have a new strength - and that's the way we work together as a team and the spirit we have in the squad as a result. Now everyone in the team is equally important," says last year's European champion.

"PSG have brought in a lot of new, talented players (...). They help us a lot: Not only because of their great footballing qualities, but also because they have brought a lot of new hunger to our team," Ruiz told Bild.

«A lot of new hunger in our team» Fabian Ruiz PSG midfielders in the fall

